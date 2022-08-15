Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest
Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
San Diego is ground zero for fentanyl trafficking, prosecutors say
More deadly fentanyl is being seized by border officials in San Diego and Imperial counties than at any of the nation’s 300-plus ports of entry, making this federal district an epicenter for fentanyl trafficking into the United States.
calexicochronicle.com
New Port Director for Calexico Announced
SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
DHS faces assault and family separation accusations from local groups
Two San Diego-based organizations are calling for accountability from the Department of Homeland Security for a case, they say, ended in physical assault and family separation.
Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl
A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
Inmate dies at San Diego jail
Deputies found the man "in medical distress" in his cell. Jail deaths are under increased scrutiny as a lawsuit plays out.
FBI San Diego locates 17 possible human trafficking victims during nationwide operation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's San Diego Division located at least 17 potential human trafficking victims, including one child, as part of a nationwide operation, the agency announced Tuesday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Chula Vista first to try fentanyl tracking app
Fentanyl leaves a deadly trail, but overdose spikes and clusters in an area can predict where the drugs will show up next, and police are turning to an app for that. The Overdose Detection Mapping Application tracks the location of fatal and nonfatal overdoses, and is already being used in San Diego and other counties and states. Chula Vista will be the first city in the region to use it in both police and fire departments.
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
NBC San Diego
Inmate Suffering From Medical Emergency Dies at San Diego County Jail
A 54-year-old inmate suffered some type of medical emergency and died at George Bailey Detention Facility, authorities reported Wednesday. Deputies conducting a security check at the Otay Mesa jail found the man in the throes of an unknown ailment in his cell shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living
The cost of living has become unaffordable for most Americans, prompting more people to relocate to Mexico.
kyma.com
Agents find over $3M worth of meth during vehicle stop in Calexico
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says one person was arrested after a vehicle stop and is accused of smuggling illegal drugs. At about 10:53 p.m. on Friday, a citizen's report was received stating a vehicle was hiding illegal drugs in a restaurant parking lot. Agents...
kusi.com
Up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl, says Scott Silverman
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine. Scott Silverman, author of The Opioid Epidemic, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to warn San Diegans that up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl.
sierranewsonline.com
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
Teen suspected of driving in San Diego street takeover arrested
An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Families Gather for Deadly San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Hearing
Cell phone and surveillance videos took center stage at the preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lord Gabriel. Gabriel is accused of pulling a gun and killing a man during an altercation involving several men and a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer. 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia was killed in the...
Two USD professors escape violent night in Tijuana
Craig and Linda Barkacs share their account of escaping the violence that erupted in Tijuana on Friday night.
onscene.tv
Arsonist Arrested After Starting Three Acre Fire | San Ysidro
08.16.2022 | 11:31 AM | SAN YSIDRO – Firefighters responded to a growing vegetation fire in the hills above San Ysidro. Homes were near the fire, but the winds carried the fire away from them. A 1st Alarm was declared bringing in many units with 2 helicopters, 2 brush...
KOLD-TV
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
