ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
crimevoice.com

Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest

Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
CALEXICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Calexico, CA
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Murrieta, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Campo, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl

A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Chula Vista first to try fentanyl tracking app

Fentanyl leaves a deadly trail, but overdose spikes and clusters in an area can predict where the drugs will show up next, and police are turning to an app for that. The Overdose Detection Mapping Application tracks the location of fatal and nonfatal overdoses, and is already being used in San Diego and other counties and states. Chula Vista will be the first city in the region to use it in both police and fire departments.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Drug Trafficking#Border Patrol#Fentanyl#Mexican#Imperial
NBC San Diego

Inmate Suffering From Medical Emergency Dies at San Diego County Jail

A 54-year-old inmate suffered some type of medical emergency and died at George Bailey Detention Facility, authorities reported Wednesday. Deputies conducting a security check at the Otay Mesa jail found the man in the throes of an unknown ailment in his cell shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

Agents find over $3M worth of meth during vehicle stop in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says one person was arrested after a vehicle stop and is accused of smuggling illegal drugs. At about 10:53 p.m. on Friday, a citizen's report was received stating a vehicle was hiding illegal drugs in a restaurant parking lot. Agents...
CALEXICO, CA
kusi.com

Up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl, says Scott Silverman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine. Scott Silverman, author of The Opioid Epidemic, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to warn San Diegans that up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Families Gather for Deadly San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Hearing

Cell phone and surveillance videos took center stage at the preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lord Gabriel. Gabriel is accused of pulling a gun and killing a man during an altercation involving several men and a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer. 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia was killed in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Arsonist Arrested After Starting Three Acre Fire | San Ysidro

08.16.2022 | 11:31 AM | SAN YSIDRO – Firefighters responded to a growing vegetation fire in the hills above San Ysidro. Homes were near the fire, but the winds carried the fire away from them. A 1st Alarm was declared bringing in many units with 2 helicopters, 2 brush...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KOLD-TV

Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy