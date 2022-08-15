ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
WSYX ABC6

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
WSYX ABC6

UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
WSYX ABC6

Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
WSYX ABC6

Brady Quinn supporting veterans through 3rd & Goal Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brady Quinn is a man of many talents and when he's not on television as a Fox Sports College football analyst you could find him, as we did on Monday, rolling out his 12 annual 3rd & Goal Foundation golf outing at Tartan Fields. Quinn...
WSYX ABC6

91-year-old Franklin County man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. David Levenson, 91, was last seen driving away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the northeast side around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with Ohio license...
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Lorenzo Sr. weighs in on the Brothers Styles

The Buckeyes start the season with a mega matchup against Notre Dame, just the seventh meeting between the two. Ohio State is on a four-game winning streak, with all of those games after 1995. The game inside the game is the matchup of the Styles brothers. Lorenzo is a sophomore receiver at Notre Dame and Sonny, a freshman safety at Ohio State. Before the fall training camps, the Football Fever sat down with their father, Lorenzo Sr. who also starred as a linebacker at Ohio State before a six-year NFL career."We've enjoyed seeing the boys get to this point but there is still a lot of work to do," elder Styles told The Football Fever's Obie Stillwell who quizzed his former teammate on his input regarding the schools his son's picked."I was really overbearing on myself because I was filling out spreadsheets for about 15 schools," said Styles Sr. as he rated the pros and cons for each school.The Football Fever sat down with Lorenzo and Sonny too and their story is coming up the week of the game. The Buckeyes host the Fighting Irish Saturday Sept. 3rd at 7:30 pm.
WSYX ABC6

Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
WSYX ABC6

Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
WSYX ABC6

CCS and CEA set to meet twice this week as teacher strike looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education and Columbus Education Association are set to meet twice this week to work toward a new contract and to avoid a teacher strike. CCS said the board on Monday requested a federal mediator contact the CEA and ask...
WSYX ABC6

Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
WSYX ABC6

Phil Kelly Returns to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” and his enthusiastic personality, fan favorite Phil Kelly is returning to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News starting Aug. 22. “After months of being away from television, I am excited to rejoin my ABC 6 and...
