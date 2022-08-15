Read full article on original website
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
New 'Classical Academy' gears up for alternative STEM and liberal arts curriculum
A new school is being launched that organizers said will teach virtue as well as a liberal arts curriculum. In the fall of 2023, Columbus Classical Academy will open its doors. Co-founder Dan Gibson is leaving his law office for the headmaster position. Gibson said they want to restore foundations...
Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Concern from CCS students, parents over virtual learning with substitute teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus City School District braces for a possible teacher strike, some parents and students are concerned with the alternative plan for the beginning of the school year. "I was really looking forward to going back to school, seeing new people and it being my...
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
Brady Quinn supporting veterans through 3rd & Goal Foundation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brady Quinn is a man of many talents and when he's not on television as a Fox Sports College football analyst you could find him, as we did on Monday, rolling out his 12 annual 3rd & Goal Foundation golf outing at Tartan Fields. Quinn...
91-year-old Franklin County man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. David Levenson, 91, was last seen driving away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the northeast side around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with Ohio license...
The Football Fever: Lorenzo Sr. weighs in on the Brothers Styles
The Buckeyes start the season with a mega matchup against Notre Dame, just the seventh meeting between the two. Ohio State is on a four-game winning streak, with all of those games after 1995. The game inside the game is the matchup of the Styles brothers. Lorenzo is a sophomore receiver at Notre Dame and Sonny, a freshman safety at Ohio State. Before the fall training camps, the Football Fever sat down with their father, Lorenzo Sr. who also starred as a linebacker at Ohio State before a six-year NFL career."We've enjoyed seeing the boys get to this point but there is still a lot of work to do," elder Styles told The Football Fever's Obie Stillwell who quizzed his former teammate on his input regarding the schools his son's picked."I was really overbearing on myself because I was filling out spreadsheets for about 15 schools," said Styles Sr. as he rated the pros and cons for each school.The Football Fever sat down with Lorenzo and Sonny too and their story is coming up the week of the game. The Buckeyes host the Fighting Irish Saturday Sept. 3rd at 7:30 pm.
Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
CCS and CEA set to meet twice this week as teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education and Columbus Education Association are set to meet twice this week to work toward a new contract and to avoid a teacher strike. CCS said the board on Monday requested a federal mediator contact the CEA and ask...
Authorities searching for juveniles who may have info regarding Columbus Kroger fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking for juveniles who may have information regarding a Kroger fire that happened in early August. On August 6 a fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Kroger located on West Sycamore Street. According to a social media...
Frankie the Asian Elephant celebrates 1st birthday with bubble party at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is throwing one of its elephants a bubble-themed birthday party Tuesday!. Frankie is an Asian elephant calf who loves bubbles and is eager to celebrate his special day. His party was previously scheduled for June 16, his actual birthday, but...
'No police, more crime,' neighbors concerned and foundation out $10k amid CPD shortage
The Columbus Division of Police has nearly 200 open officer positions. Contributing to that, the nearly 100 officers CPD said took part in the city’s Retirement Incentive Program. CPD said there are currently 1,805 officers on its force. 1,992 officers are authorized for the department. In July, 62 new...
Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
Phil Kelly Returns to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” and his enthusiastic personality, fan favorite Phil Kelly is returning to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News starting Aug. 22. “After months of being away from television, I am excited to rejoin my ABC 6 and...
