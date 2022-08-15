Read full article on original website
Warning Signs of Narcissism You Should Never Ignore
Narcissism is a prevalent buzzword right now. Particularly in dating and relationships, references to narcissists abound. Either there are more in existence than ever before, we’re simply more aware of them, or perhaps we’re attributing attitudes and behaviors to narcissism that have another explanation.
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships
Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.
Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
Healthline
Ketamine Therapy for Anxiety
Ketamine was originally and used in the 1960s as a general anesthetic for medical procedures due to its pain-reducing and sedative effects. In recent years, though, researchers have started investigating the potential benefits of ketamine for treating certain mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. While there...
NIH Director's Blog
Warning Signs of Suicide
The behaviors listed below may be some of the signs that someone is thinking about suicide. Empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to live. Extremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rage. Unbearable emotional or physical pain. Changing behavior, such as:. Making a plan or researching ways to...
powerofpositivity.com
Here’s Why Most Empaths Struggle with “Belonging”
Do people often come running for you when they need someone to talk to? Perhaps they are attracted to the inner light of your empathetic spirit. It’s a gift that you may still be trying to understand. However, as much as others rely on you, perhaps you lack a sense of belonging. That’s a common trait of empaths.
healthcareguys.com
How Important is Behavioral Therapy in Today’s Time?
Behavioral therapy is a proven treatment for a variety of conditions, from substance abuse to depression. It works by teaching people to associate a desirable stimulus with an unsavory one that will make them uncomfortable. The benefits of this therapy are widespread, with 75 percent of those who receive it reporting benefits – thanks to people like Mark Hirschhorn, owner of the behavioral therapy company Talkspace.
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far
Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
psychologytoday.com
Psychology is Getting It Wrong When it Comes to Narcissism
When psychology looks at narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), it may be missing an important piece of the puzzle. A recent review of diagnostic approaches to NPD points to weaknesses in detecting the vulnerable form of this disorder. By rethinking psychology's approach to NPD's vulnerable form, individuals needing help can be...
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Empowered, Single Women
Last week, the post “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men” by Greg Matos, PsyD, started trending, and I was thrilled. As a single person in her 30s, a therapist, and an author whose work centers around dating and healthy relationships, I am grateful for this culture shift. Until...
How To Combat The Effect Mental Illness Can Have On Hygiene
Certain actions, like not bathing or brushing your teeth, can indicate a mental health condition. Learn how to recognize these signs and what you can do.
verywellmind.com
‘I Hate My Life': What to Do and How to Cope
If you feel like you hate your life, you’re not alone. Everyone feels angry, frustrated, and dissatisfied at certain points in life, says Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and professor at Yeshiva University. This article explores some reasons why you might hate your life, the impact of this...
powerofpositivity.com
11 Red Flags of Functional Depression
Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
Psych Centra
What It Means to Teach People How to Treat You
You teach people how to treat you by setting clear boundaries, defining your expectations, expressing emotions empathetically, and exiting situations you find unacceptable. Teaching people how you want to be treated starts with yourself. You may need to first define what works and doesn’t work for you. Then, you can be transparent with others.
infomeddnews.com
Living With Anxiety – How To Enjoy Life As Much As You Can
Depression and anxiety disorders are the most common psychological illnesses found throughout the world. Everyone’s life has situations that trigger anxiety. Dealing with issues, being in control, and working towards a resolution can aid in coping with anxiety. Here are some tips you can follow to enjoy life and improve your quality of life while living with anxiety.
psychologytoday.com
You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s
Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
ARTS・
psychologytoday.com
Repairing Damage by Borderline Personality Disorder
Beliefs frequently associated with BPD can damage relationships and threaten their existence. Many individuals with symptoms of BPD have a low frustration tolerance and are angered by other people’s boundaries. Changing certain beliefs and the actions associated with them can repair and improve relationships. Individuals with symptoms of BPD...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is nerve damage that can cause unpleasant sensations, diminished sensation, weakness, diarrhea, constipation, and difficulty with urination. It can also cause serious health issues, like cardiovascular problems. And the loss of sensation and weakness can lead to injuries and infections. If you have diabetes, it’s important to be...
