hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: The Tyrone Tracy Season is Here
Jeff Brohm has never failed one time with making sure that his offense has a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. From Rondale Moore, to David Bell, and even Milton Wright, Purdue has been blessed with very good players that Brohm uses their skillset to take advantage of an opposing team.
hammerandrails.com
Can Purdue Football Take Down Maryland and Nebraska?
With two Big Ten games and three non-conference games out of the way Casey and I dive headfirst into the next two games on the schedule. Purdue will head to Maryland and then play at home against Nebraska. If Purdue truly wants to have a special season these are two games that Purdue needs to win.
hammerandrails.com
14 Days to Purdue Football: Yanni Karlaftis
Today’s player is now looking to make a name for himself and step out of the shadow of his older brother. Yanni Karlaftis - Fr. (RS) West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS) We did not get to see much of the multiple Karlafti defense last year. While big George had a great year he parlayed into a first round draft selection after just three seasons in West Lafayette, Yanni played sparingly. He officially held on to his redshirt, but he appeared in four games. He had a single tackle against UConn.
hammerandrails.com
15 Days to Purdue Football: Charlie Jones
After seeing Purdue receivers run rampant against the Iowa secondary today’s player decided he wanted to experience that from the other side. Deerfield, IL (Deerfield HS) Purdue’s return game has been one of the worst in the Big Ten the last couple of years, but that should change dramatically this year. Even if Jones doesn’t do a single thing on offense his presence as a kick and punt returner will be extremely beneficial. Last season at Iowa Jones won the Rodgers-Dwight Award as the Big Ten’s best return specialist. He was First Team all-Big Ten in that area in each of the last two seasons. He averaged over 25 yards per kick return last year with a touchdown and over 7 yards per punt return. In his two years at Iowa he has returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown. Purdue has had neither under Brohm and I believe it has not returned a punt for a score since Aaron Valentin when Danny Hope was coaching.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Volleyball
I don’t post here very much, so this may not be very good. I was searching for posts/articles about volleyball. I figured I would kick things off. The Coaches of the Big Ten said Purdue will finish 8th in the conference. AVCA just recently ranked Purdue 13th in the nation though. There are a few podcasts that Coach Shondell gives a run down on the team. First podcast is called Dig City. The second podcast is called Full Steam Ahead. Let’s give this team the support that they deserve.
