After seeing Purdue receivers run rampant against the Iowa secondary today’s player decided he wanted to experience that from the other side. Deerfield, IL (Deerfield HS) Purdue’s return game has been one of the worst in the Big Ten the last couple of years, but that should change dramatically this year. Even if Jones doesn’t do a single thing on offense his presence as a kick and punt returner will be extremely beneficial. Last season at Iowa Jones won the Rodgers-Dwight Award as the Big Ten’s best return specialist. He was First Team all-Big Ten in that area in each of the last two seasons. He averaged over 25 yards per kick return last year with a touchdown and over 7 yards per punt return. In his two years at Iowa he has returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown. Purdue has had neither under Brohm and I believe it has not returned a punt for a score since Aaron Valentin when Danny Hope was coaching.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO