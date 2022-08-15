Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf competitors cream of the crop at state fair contests
Farm crop aficionados from across the state gathered to have their crops judged Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn. 1) David Klindt, Bettendorf. 2) James Klindt, Bettendorf. 3) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter. Hybrid Commercial, First Time Exhibitors, Yellow Corn.
ourquadcities.com
Music on the River presents Central Marching Band
Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Wrap up this season’s Music on the River with the Central High School Marching Band Wednesday, August 24, 7:00 p.m. at LeClaire Park, located at 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.
Davenport, Iowa, Plays For The Little League World Series TOMORROW!
This is the first time since 1975 that a team from Southeast Little League has made it to the LLWS. They are asking for support to help defray expenses for our player’s families to attend games in Williamsport, Pa. Please consider a donation to our team as these players pursue their dream of winning the LLWS!!
KWQC
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
ourquadcities.com
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport dancer advances in Iowa State Fair Talent Search
Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20. Among the acts is Kenna Whitacre, 12, Lyrical Dance Solo;...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island to work on stretch of 7th Avenue
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, 7th Avenue between 20th and 24th Streets will have the westbound lane closed to traffic to install a new water service. Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location, according to a city release Wednesday. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
TaxSlayer Center to announce new name
The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the TaxSlayer Center’s arena floor. TaxSlayer, an online and professional tax and financial-services technology company, acquired the naming rights to […]
KWQC
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post. On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport. For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
Michigan woman provided tip that led to Sherrard dog hoarding arrest
A woman from Michigan turned out to be the key for Mercer County deputies in finding almost 200 dogs trapped in a hoarding situation. Lauren Strickland, a woman from southwest Michigan, contacted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County Animal Control after she feared her dogs had been stolen by a woman living in Sherrard. That tip led to the arrest of 59-year-old Karen Plambeck, who now faces three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and up to three years in prison.
The Story Of My Terrifying Rollover Crash on 3rd Street in Davenport
I wasn't on air yesterday afternoon and I think I have a fairly valid reason why. Monday morning, around 9:00, after I had just gotten my iced coffee, I was involved in a rollover crash at LeClaire & 3rd St. in downtown Davenport. As in, I was in the car that rolled over a couple of times.
ourquadcities.com
Community invited to Sikorski retirement party
The community is invited to a retirement open house for Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, hosted by the City of Davenport. Join in wishing Chief Sikorski well in his retirement Thursday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room, located at 416 N. Harrison St., Davenport.
Rock Island fire injures one
One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
ourquadcities.com
QCSO violinist has played every Riverfront Pops — 40 years worth
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra likely will see its biggest audience in three years at the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops this weekend at LeClaire Park. What it bills as “the party of the summer” is celebrating its 40th rendition, and violinist Charlie Abplanalp has played for every single one, since it debuted in 1983.
ourquadcities.com
QC works on rebuilding regional film scene
Two highlights of this coming weekend’s Alternating Currents festival are all about film. And like all the 120+ events over Aug. 18-21 in downtown Davenport and Rock Island, they’re free. First, film veterans Norm Coyne and Doug Miller will discuss building a Quad Cities film scene, Thursday from...
athleticbusiness.com
Vandalism Issues Prompt Indefinite Closure of Skate Park in Iowa
A skate park in Iowa has been closed indefinitely because of issues with vandalism. Authorities announced Thursday that the discovery of damage at Musser Skate Park in Muscatine prompted the closure, which is in place until further notice. In a news release, the department said that cinder blocks were concreted...
KWQC
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
