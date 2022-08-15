ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Riley County, KS
City
Olsburg, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Riley County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
JC Post

17-year old MHK woman injured in Wednesday evening crash

Around 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, Riley County Police Department responded to an injury crash at the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Westloop Place. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by 78-year old Anna McCormick of Manhattan, had been hit by a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 17-year old Carly Pearsall of Manhattan.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Rollover crash on Scenic Drive injures one

Around 1:00pm on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Riley County Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash south of the intersection of Wildcat Creek Road and Scenic Drive, south of the roundabout at Scenic and Anderson. Beth Bergsten, 71, of Manhattan, was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash

RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the police department activity report. A...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Ids#Traffic Accident#Green Randolph Road#Ems
Little Apple Post

Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1

Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase

Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNT News

Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC

A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy