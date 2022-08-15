Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jonah Hill "Hated" Christopher Mintz-Plasse While Making "Superbad," According To Seth Rogen
Jonah Hill apparently hated working with Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the making of the iconic 2007 comedy film, Superbad. 15 years after it's release, Hill and Mintz-Plasse, as well as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, and more of the cast spoke with Vanity Fair for a new piece going behind the scenes on the making of the movie.
The FADER
Song You Need: Nick Hakim’s painstaking portrait of a new romance
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nick Hakim has spent the past eight years stripping soul music to its essentials. His sound is slow and understated, and the resulting intimacy makes his songs feel intensely urgent, like love really is the most important thing in the world. On a planet spinning faster and further from its axis toward bitter nihilism, it’s a refreshing take.
The FADER
Cass McCombs isn’t really here
In a crevice between allusions and arcana, after musing on the uncanny youth of the author Stephen Crane but before introducing a bass fiddle player called Fritz, Cass McCombs slips into prayer. “Take my brooding but not my fear / Take my false clarity but not my tears / Take my resentment,” he sings in a brittle falsetto on “Krakatau,” a looping, filmic, melancholy track from his new album, Heartmind. “I’ve had plenty / I surrender them all effortlessly.”
Britney Spears Fans Think Star Shaded Christina Aguilera in Deleted Post
Spears wrote a cryptic message on Instagram and appeared to reference Aguilera through one of her songs, "What A Girl Wants."
The FADER
Calvin Harris and pop music’s search for connection
Back in February 2017, Frank Ocean stopped thinking ahead. There was no point. Donald Trump had been inaugurated a month prior, any sense of normalcy had crumbled away, and no one knew what to expect next. What came to matter most was the here and now. “I might empty my bank account / And buy that Boy With a Pipe,” he sang, pitched up, on “Slide” — the lead single to Calvin Harris’s nu-disco-funk-fusion album Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1 — as he considered buying a Pablo Picasso painting that sold for $104.2 million in 2004. “It’s like we can die here all young,” Ocean considered. “Like we could dye hair all blonde.” As the future started to blur, he sounded liberated by the notion that he could do anything he liked.
The FADER
Q Lazzarus, elusive singer of “Goodbye Horses,” has died
Q Lazzarus, the singer behind "Goodbye Horses" who disappeared from the music industry at the peak of her career, has died. Her passing on July 19 was announced in an obituary posted last month and was first reported on August 18 by Stereogum. The story of Q Lazzarus began in...
The FADER
Listen to the Kali Uchis remix of Mura Masa’s “blessing me”
Back in May, Mura Masa dropped “blessing me,“ the third single from his forthcoming album Demon Time, featuring Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng. Today, after returning in June with “hollaback bitch” featuring Shygirl and Channel Tres in the interim, the Guernsey-born producer has shared a remix of the earlier track featuring Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis.
