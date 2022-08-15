ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Dances to Ex Mariah Carey’s Song ‘Emotions’ With Their Daughter Monroe: Watch

It was a daddy-daughter day! Nick Cannon and his daughter Monroe had a blast while dancing around in their living room to Nick’s ex and Monroe’s mom Mariah Carey’s hit “Emotions” in a hilarious TikTok video on Thursday, August 18. It looked like Nick, 41, and Monroe, 11, were looking for the best way to jumpstart their morning. “No better way to start our day! All in our emotions,” he captioned the post.
