Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
wvlt.tv
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
The crash occurred on Tazewell Pike near Mountain Shadow Drive Sunday evening. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire.
1450wlaf.com
Downtown breakdown has traffic slowed down in both directions
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – No matter which direction you are traveling in Downtown La Follette this afternoon, you’ve had a slow down; especially for eastbound travelers. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/17/2022-3PM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S MATTHEW MOORE)
Crews work house fire in Farragut
Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire closed all lanes of I-40 East Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. One...
No injuries reported after fire destroys building in West Knox County apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire said it responded to a large apartment fire off Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville at around 4:15 p.m. It said the fire at Walker Springs Apartments set off alarms and crews from two firehouses responded. It also asked people to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish it. Firefighters were still trying to put out active flames at around 4:30 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
WATE
Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
newstalk987.com
THP Investigating Fatal North Knoxville Motorcycle Crash
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Tazewell Pike. THP say 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr. was riding his motorcycle when 71 year-old Earnest Helm failed to yield for McClellan near Mountain Shadow Drive. McClellan, who was wearing a helmet, hit Helm after Helm attempted to turn...
wvlt.tv
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The crash happened on Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., the report said, when a driver, identified as Dominick Cornacchia, 23, crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto the roadway. The driver going down Morris Boulevard was possibly under the influence of alcohol and was driving “well above the posted speed limit,” the report noted.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire
Here's the latest on the East Knoxville fire at Walker Springs Apartments. The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv
Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who lives at Walker Springs Apartments has given back to a couple who was displaced by the fire. Dan Signa said he paid for a couple to stay at a hotel for a few days and bought them new clothes and necessities. “It...
WATE
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
1450wlaf.com
It’s been a week today since one lane of Towe String Road was closed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s been a week since a sinkhole was discovered on Towe String Road where the road intersects with the four lane at the Citizens Bank stop light. There’s still no clear cut plan on when repairs will begin as one turn lane continues to be closed.
wymt.com
One dead in McCreary County crash
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer. Kentucky State Police were called to the fatal crash just after 1:15 p.m. on KY-92 westbound at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. The initial investigation concludes that 24-year-old...
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
wvlt.tv
DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville police officials said if you drink and drive, be ready to pay the cost. They started a holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday. Sgt. Caleb Brien and his fellow officers will hit the roads looking for impaired drivers over the coming weeks. “We are mobilizing more officers...
Comments / 1