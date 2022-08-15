MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The crash happened on Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., the report said, when a driver, identified as Dominick Cornacchia, 23, crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto the roadway. The driver going down Morris Boulevard was possibly under the influence of alcohol and was driving “well above the posted speed limit,” the report noted.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO