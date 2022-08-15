ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

WATE

Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

The crash occurred on Tazewell Pike near Mountain Shadow Drive Sunday evening. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire closed all lanes of I-40 East Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No injuries reported after fire destroys building in West Knox County apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire said it responded to a large apartment fire off Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville at around 4:15 p.m. It said the fire at Walker Springs Apartments set off alarms and crews from two firehouses responded. It also asked people to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish it. Firefighters were still trying to put out active flames at around 4:30 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
POWELL, TN
newstalk987.com

THP Investigating Fatal North Knoxville Motorcycle Crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Tazewell Pike. THP say 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr. was riding his motorcycle when 71 year-old Earnest Helm failed to yield for McClellan near Mountain Shadow Drive. McClellan, who was wearing a helmet, hit Helm after Helm attempted to turn...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The crash happened on Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., the report said, when a driver, identified as Dominick Cornacchia, 23, crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto the roadway. The driver going down Morris Boulevard was possibly under the influence of alcohol and was driving “well above the posted speed limit,” the report noted.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire

Here's the latest on the East Knoxville fire at Walker Springs Apartments. The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

One dead in McCreary County crash

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer. Kentucky State Police were called to the fatal crash just after 1:15 p.m. on KY-92 westbound at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. The initial investigation concludes that 24-year-old...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville police officials said if you drink and drive, be ready to pay the cost. They started a holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday. Sgt. Caleb Brien and his fellow officers will hit the roads looking for impaired drivers over the coming weeks. “We are mobilizing more officers...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

