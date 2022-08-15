Read full article on original website
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge Thursday against a potential ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution, claiming that 60 errors in the proposed amendment should disqualify it from the November ballot. The alleged 60 errors deal with spacing and result in “strings of gibberish,” making the amendment “impossible to understand,” the coalition said in a statement. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative would affirm into Michigan’s Constitution the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The campaign submitted 753,759 signatures in July to qualify for the November ballot, which was close to double the 425,059 needed. The Bureau of Elections is in the process of reviewing the petition’s signatures and has until Aug. 26 to submit a staff report outlining its findings and any challenges to the petition. The deadline for any challenges to the petition’s signatures was 5 p.m. Thursday.
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
