Dana White reacts after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reveals he currently weighs over 200 lbs: “It makes it tough for us too”
Dana White is reacting after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he currently weighs over 200 lbs. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) spoke about his weight when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego saying:. “I probably (weigh around) 200 (lbs). When I’m a bit older,...
MMAmania.com
Dana White has a problem with 200-pound Paddy Pimblett’s yo-yo diet — ‘It makes it tough for us too’
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett likes to pack on the pounds between fights and recently told combat sports reporters that he wasn’t going to keep his weight down until the promotion started feeding him ranked opponents. UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that strategy. “It’s not...
Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Mike Tyson Fight Rumors: “Its Too Late Now”
Evander Holyfield seems to have shut the door on a potential fight with Mike Tyson at this point in his life. Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Potential Mike Tyson Clash. There has been a lot of talk about a potential trilogy bout between Holyfield and Tyson in recent months. Especially since Tyson recently returned to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in which he looked phenomenal.
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera on His Epic Knockout of Dominick Cruz; ‘You See The Soul Leave The Body’
Marlon Vera, better known by MMA fans as ‘Chito’ scored arguably the biggest win of his career at UFC San Diego on Saturday night. Squaring off against former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, Vera was very patient in his approach to fighting ‘The Dominator.’ Throughout the first three rounds, Vera took a very measured approach but was able to knock down Cruz twice before connecting shin to chin, flatlining Cruz in the process. Appearing on the Michael Bisping Podcast, Marlon Vera discussed the victory with the former middleweight champion and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Talked Monday Night War Star Out Of Doing Playboy
During the '90s and early 2000s, a number of former WWE female talent appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during their tenures with the company. That list includes Sable (three times), Torrie Wilson (twice), Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, the late Chyna (twice), the late Ashley Massaro, and Candice Michelle. That list could have been expanded to feature another Monday Night War era star, but former WCW boss Eric Bischoff revealed that he managed to talk the individual in question out of posing for the famous brand.
WWE・
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Reveals Hilarious Interaction With Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns During Shield Beatdown
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly one of the most well-known pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The Rock has done it all when it comes to being a pro wrestler. In early 2013, The Rock began a feud with CM Punk, who...
WWE・
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
Paulo Costa Expects Luke Rockhold Fight To End Quick: ‘His Chin Will Be Tested’
Paulo Costa doesn’t expect his fight with Luke Rockhold to last the distance. Costa welcomes back the former middleweight champion in the UFC 278 co-headliner taking place this weekend at Salt Lake City, Utah. “The Eraser” is in a much better place, especially physically, and is looking to return...
MMAmania.com
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
Kamaru Usman Takes A Shot At Leon Edwards’ Striking: “We All Saw What Masvidal Did To Him In London”
The war of words has already started on UFC 278 fight week. Kamaru Usman returns to action for the first time in 2022 this weekend as he looks to defend his belt for the sixth time. He rematches Leon Edwards, a fight seven years in the making. Usman won the first fight at UFC on Fox 17 and looks to repeat.
‘It’s Disgusting And It Needs to Change’ – Luke Rockhold on How The UFC Treats Its Fighters
It’s been more than three years since Luke Rockhold stepped inside the Octagon. On Saturday night, that streak ends as the former UFC middleweight champion returns to action in the UFC 278 co-main event. On that night, Rockhold will face No. 5 ranked contender Paulo Costa. Rockhold last competed...
Mike Tyson Photographed In Wheelchair At Airport, Sparking Fan Concerns
Boxing legend Mike Tyson was recently photographed in a wheelchair during a recent visit to an airport, sparking some concern amongst fans. Fans have raised some concerns on social media after Tyson was photographed at Miami International Airport, being wheeled around in a wheelchair. Tyson actually posed for photos with...
Khamzat Chimaev Plans To ‘Kill’ Nate Diaz, Kick Him Out Of UFC
Khamzat Chimaev is planning to “kill” Nate Diaz at UFC 279, kicking him out of the promotion for good. Chimaev will take on Diaz in what will be the latter’s final bout on his current UFC deal. Diaz plans to exit the UFC after the fight concludes.
(Video) Stephen Thompson And Tyron Woodley Featured In ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer
‘Cobra Kai‘ has added some mixed martial artists to their cast list. The hit TV show will feature the likes of former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and the UFC’s own ‘karate kid’, Stephen Thompson in their fifth season. UFC Middleweight Eryk Anders is also set to make his acting debut on the show.
Kamaru Usman is ‘Obsessed’ With Being the Best; ‘I Duck Punches in my Sleep’
Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is just days away from his sixth defense of the title since capturing it at UFC 235 in 2019. On August 2oth, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will face No. 2 ranked contender, Leon Edwards. Winner of nine straight, Edwards has been chomping at the bit to get a shot at Usman’s crown, but it’s not just about capturing gold when the two square off at UFC 278. For Edwards, it’s also about avenging the last loss of his career which came against Usman in 2015.
Marlon Vera Doesn’t Mind If Henry Cejudo Skips The Bantamweight Line, Cejudo Responds
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera doesn’t care if the former double champion skips the line for a bantamweight title shot. Chito is coming off the biggest win of his career this past weekend. In the main event of UFC San Diego, he knocked out Dominick Cruz and became the first fighter to defeat Cruz in a non-title fight.
Mike Perry Says He Will Be MVP’s Teacher In BKFC Fight, Promises To Break Him
Combat sports fans have found a new fascination in bare-knuckle boxing. When MMA and boxing aren’t bloody enough, fans turn to bare-knuckle, and the BKFC is leading the way in this new all-out brawl style of boxing. Over the past few years, BKFC has grown in popularity. This growth has allowed the promotion to begin to sign big-name stars. Among them are Mike Perry and Michael Page, two of the biggest names on the roster, and they are set to face off against each other on Saturday, Aug. 20.
