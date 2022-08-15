ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin

12 official and unofficial events to celebrate the rest of Austin Pride

--- One of Austin’s biggest commitments to weirdness is the entire month of August, which is the city’s very own Pride Month. Organized by the Austin Pride Foundation, this month actually only diverges from the national celebration for better logistics and bigger crowds, but it has blessed Austinites with an additional 31 days of gay, gender-expansive, true-to-yourself fun.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Famed Southwestern restaurant sets closure date for iconic Sixth Street location

Get ready for a bittersweet margarita toast. Austin-based Southwestern restaurant chain Z’Tejas now has a firm date for closing its original location on West Sixth Street. Z’Tejas recently came to terms with its Sixth Street landlord on extending that lease until next March. The same month, Z’Tejas plans to debut a location at the 65-acre, mixed-use Dry River District in Kyle.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin City Limits stages star-studded 48th season, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air. The season leans toward mellow, with a solid through line of folk, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Upcoming Austin festival puts women and LGBTQ+ creators at the forefront

In some ways the Front Fest is a staple Austin event, and in others, it’s barely been explored. Future Front Texas (FFTX), formerly Boss Babes, has always been known for organizing creatives in workshops and markets. When it changed its name in 2019, it announced the Front Market and Festival, put it on, and then receded into the pandemic with the rest of Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Downtown Austin: Where the city's movers and shakers put down roots

--- If you're considering a move to Austin, real estate agent Carl Shurr says choosing downtown is a sure bet. "The energy of living downtown is hard to beat," he says. "It is exciting to see the growth that has occurred since 2006, when I moved here from Chicago. I was told then that no one lives downtown — now it's the place to be if you want to be connected to what's happening in Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

3 hot Austin restaurants make Bumble's top 100 date night destinations

There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

