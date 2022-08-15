Read full article on original website
Popular dance collaboration Night Birds migrates back to Austin
Which birds fly together for two nights each year? In Austin, it’s “Night Birds — An Intimate Celebration of Art + Dance.” Coworking and event space The Cathedral and local dance company Ventana Ballet are collaborating for the second year of the dance showcase, taking place September 22 and 23.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Gourmet cinnamon roll shop comes to town
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Cinnaholic, the over-the-top cinnamon roll bakery chain, is coming to The Arboretum soon,...
Crack open the flavor of Austin with a can of this organic hard seltzer
If it's possible to capture the flavor of Austin in a can, this is it. Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer is brewed with love right here in Austin and offers a taste of the adventurous, free spirit of the city. Each seltzer is 90 calories, zero grams of sugar, and...
Midcentury modern furniture favorite flies into Austin with first Texas store
Joybird, an online retailer of midcentury modern furniture, is gearing up for the grand opening of its first standalone brick-and-mortar store in Texas. The store opened July 29 at 3211 Palm Way, Suite 162, in North Austin’s Domain Northside shopping district. The grand opening is set for August 27.
Austin drive-in movie theater premieres new floating cinema on Lady Bird Lake
Don’t we do enough driving around here? Instead of a drive-in movie, Austin-born Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is offering two new float-in movie options on Thursdays, starting August 25, at the Waterfront Floating Cinema, and on Wednesdays once a month on a cruise. At the fixed cinema on...
12 official and unofficial events to celebrate the rest of Austin Pride
--- One of Austin’s biggest commitments to weirdness is the entire month of August, which is the city’s very own Pride Month. Organized by the Austin Pride Foundation, this month actually only diverges from the national celebration for better logistics and bigger crowds, but it has blessed Austinites with an additional 31 days of gay, gender-expansive, true-to-yourself fun.
Famed Southwestern restaurant sets closure date for iconic Sixth Street location
Get ready for a bittersweet margarita toast. Austin-based Southwestern restaurant chain Z’Tejas now has a firm date for closing its original location on West Sixth Street. Z’Tejas recently came to terms with its Sixth Street landlord on extending that lease until next March. The same month, Z’Tejas plans to debut a location at the 65-acre, mixed-use Dry River District in Kyle.
This Texas city is the No. 1 destination for Austin millennials on the move
For the most part, Austin millennials have stayed close to home after entering adulthood, a new report indicates. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in Austin remained here, according to the report. That leaves more than 30 percent who moved elsewhere.
Stunning Skyspace on UT Austin campus reopens with immersive programming
One of Austin's favorite art installations is back and better. After a brief summer closure, James Turrell's Skyspace, The Color Inside, is slated to reopen on Monday, August 22. Welcoming more than 75,000 people each year, The Color Inside is a freestanding, naked-eye observatory located on The University of Texas...
Austin City Limits stages star-studded 48th season, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air. The season leans toward mellow, with a solid through line of folk, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation.
KUT shares never-before-heard Austin stories in immersive Paramount Theatre performance
Whether you're a brand-new Austin transplant or you've been here for decades, it's always a good idea to learn more about the city's history, food, art, language, and more. KUT News is inviting Austinites old and new to do just that, immersing them in never-before-heard stories through ATXplained Live at the historic Paramount Theatre.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Summer happenings are still running hot in Austin. Catch the final outdoor concert of The Drop-In series, or bask in the light of the upcoming supermoon against the downtown skyline. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Austin must-dos and amenities abound at ultra-luxe Northshore apartments
Austin has a nearly limitless list of ways to go out on the town, every day and night of the week. But the Live Music Capital of the World also has an impressive luxury living scene that makes it just as alluring to stay in. For next-level living right downtown,...
Upcoming Austin festival puts women and LGBTQ+ creators at the forefront
In some ways the Front Fest is a staple Austin event, and in others, it’s barely been explored. Future Front Texas (FFTX), formerly Boss Babes, has always been known for organizing creatives in workshops and markets. When it changed its name in 2019, it announced the Front Market and Festival, put it on, and then receded into the pandemic with the rest of Austin.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Easy Tiger twists up new pretzel bar
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Don’t get it twisted — or do — at the new Easy Tiger...
Downtown Austin: Where the city's movers and shakers put down roots
--- If you're considering a move to Austin, real estate agent Carl Shurr says choosing downtown is a sure bet. "The energy of living downtown is hard to beat," he says. "It is exciting to see the growth that has occurred since 2006, when I moved here from Chicago. I was told then that no one lives downtown — now it's the place to be if you want to be connected to what's happening in Austin."
Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air
As Austin City Limits nears its fifth decade, the TV program is still building on its credibility for interesting musical taste. The first half of season 48, announced August 9, brings debuts, swan songs, and just plain good times. This season (so far) leans toward the mellow, with a solid...
3 hot Austin restaurants make Bumble's top 100 date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
New Texas rating system reveals which Austin-area schools make the grade
Austin-area parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade, as the Texas Education Agency posted the 2022 accountability ratings early Monday, August 15. Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that schools faced. In the past,...
Pink Panther app takes 'detectives' on a tour of Austin's crown jewels and hidden gems
The Pink Panther is not new in the entertainment landscape, but neither is most of Austin, and many Austinites haven’t fully explored either. A new app merges the two familiar experiences with a twist, encouraging users to get out there and see their city or tour a new one, making stops along an “app-navigated outdoor adventure.”
