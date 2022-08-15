Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Braves call up another prospect who obviously will be an immediate star
The Atlanta Braves have called up Freddy Tarnok, so expect for him to be an immediate star. Alex Anthopoulos could not care less what seamheads think about his Atlanta Braves farm system because no matter who his team calls up to the big leagues, that player will become an instant star.
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A
Could Dodgers slugger Edwin "Big Daddy" Rios be coming back?
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
thecomeback.com
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
MLB・
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
BT says Aaron Hicks has to go: 'You cannot look worse as a professional center fielder'
After Monday’s brutal performance both at the plate and in center field, Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have to move on from the struggling Aaron Hicks.
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years
The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him
It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
theScore
Pujols still plans to retire despite recent surge, not chasing 700 HRs
Even in a platoon role, Albert Pujols has succeeded in giving St. Louis one last thrill during his farewell season. Pujols has done more than prove there's still some power left in his bat; the 42-year-old has also become an important part of the Cardinals' offense as a lefty-mashing designated hitter. He added to his legacy on Sunday, hitting a pair of home runs to lead St. Louis to a key win over the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
