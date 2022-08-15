Margaret M. Preble, also known as Marge or Peggy, died on August 11, 2022. She was born December 26, 1933, on the family farm in Lexington, Ohio to Robert and Georgia McFarland. She graduated from Lexington High School as class salutatorian. She was first clarinetist in the band, and piano accompanist for many musical productions. She graduated from Ohio University with honors in business and chemistry. She was married to Philip Preble, of Mansfield and of Gardner, Massachusetts. They lived in Texas and Louisiana, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. They were married 16 years and had two children Karen Patrick (Roy - deceased) of Mansfield and Susan Madura (Jim Sloan) of Mansfield, now living in Prescott, Arizona.

