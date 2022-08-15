Read full article on original website
Charles "Chuck" Day
Charles “Chuck” Calvin Day II, of Mansfield, Ohio, at the age of 78, went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield, following a brief illness. He was born on September 13,1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Malcolm C. and Annabelle L. (Burley) Day.
Jane A. Kindinger
Jane Ann Kindinger, 89, of Crestline passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Sunbury, Ohio at the Country View of Sunbury Nursing and Rehab Center. Jane graduated from Crestline High School in 1951 and then continued her education at Saint Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an excellent Registered Nurse at Crestline Memorial Hospital her entire career. She loved caring for patients and helped many family and friends with their healthcare over the years.
Margaret M. Preble
Margaret M. Preble, also known as Marge or Peggy, died on August 11, 2022. She was born December 26, 1933, on the family farm in Lexington, Ohio to Robert and Georgia McFarland. She graduated from Lexington High School as class salutatorian. She was first clarinetist in the band, and piano accompanist for many musical productions. She graduated from Ohio University with honors in business and chemistry. She was married to Philip Preble, of Mansfield and of Gardner, Massachusetts. They lived in Texas and Louisiana, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. They were married 16 years and had two children Karen Patrick (Roy - deceased) of Mansfield and Susan Madura (Jim Sloan) of Mansfield, now living in Prescott, Arizona.
Modern Woodmen fundraiser for Jr Achievement of North Central Ohio a success
MANSFIELD -- Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and Ashland recently helped raise money for Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio with a special fundraising event on Aug. 5. The event, which included support from the community and other local businesses, raised more than $2,500. This includes $2,500 matched...
Alice Robison Fishburn
Alice Robison Fishburn, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She attended Hope Summit Christian Church of Rochester, Minnesota. She was born on November 29, 1944 to Ruth and Lewis Robison of Bellville, Ohio. She graduated with the class of 1962 from Bellville High School and worked at Tappan Company, in Mansfield, until 1977. She then moved to Rochester and worked as a dispatcher for Snyder Trucking Company, before becoming a cook for the Rochester City Schools.
Ralph C. Butler
Ralph Butler, age 58, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Shelby. Born October 10, 1963, in Shelby to Walter and Lily Marie (Roberts) Butler, he had been a lifelong Plymouth resident. A 1981 graduate of Plymouth High School, Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was self-employed as a carpenter and did various construction jobs.
Anita G. Miller
Anita Gail Miller, age 66, peacefully passed from this earth into the Lord’s care on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at The Good Shepherd Home in Ashland following a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Anita was a 3rd grade teacher for the Ontario Local School District for over...
Richard "Dick" Lee Martin
Richard "Dick" Lee Martin, age 83, a long-time resident of Shelby, died August 17, 2022. Born April 30, 1939 in New Boston, Ohio to Paul and Hazel (Gayhart) Martin, he was a 1956 graduate of Glenwood High School. He received his B.S. degree in biology from Ohio University and his M.S. degree in freshwater fishery biology from Ohio State University. Mr. Martin taught at Lodi High School, Ernest E. Root High School in North Royalton, but spent most of his career teaching Biology at Shelby High School (1966-1990).
A-1 Printing completes expansion in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – A-1 Printing announced Wednesday that it has completed a three-year upgrade and expansion of its Bucyrus facility. The total project investment of $380,000, involved new machinery, computer equipment, and a transportation vehicle. A-1 employs 16 people across its three locations in Bucyrus, Marion, and Upper Sandusky.
Studio Linden brings abstract art to downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- When Sarah Joyce was a little girl, her parents let her paint pictures on their basement walls. Now, she's turning that creativity into a career.
New coaches make debuts as Lex visits Ontario
MANSFIELD — The high school football season opens tonight with a pair of intriguing matchups. Lexington visits backyard rival Ontario and both the Minutemen and Warriors have first-year coaches. Andrew Saris will make his debut for the Minutemen, while Aaron Eckert takes over at Ontario after leading Bucyrus from 2012 to 2018.
Lexington Blueberry Festival releases schedule of events
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Blueberry Festival begins this Thursday and will run through the weekend at Lexington Community Park. Parking is available by the soccer fields at the north end of the festival and south of Sherwood Drive. Handicap parking is located at the nearest side of the main parking lot, down by the ball diamonds and at the top of the hill across the street nearest the sidewalk in the grass parking lot.
Mid Ohio Civic Opera offers free evening of Verdi at Mansfield Art Center pavilion
MANSFIELD -- Joel Vega would like to offer north central Ohio music lovers an evening of what he enjoyed as a young man -- namely, a relaxed evening of great opera on a warm summer evening. That's the desire behind a free performance of the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera on Saturday,...
'BBQ, Ballads and Ballots' event planned Saturday, Aug. 20, in Mansfield's Central Park
MANSFIELD -- Great food, music, poetry and a launch to the 2022 general election season are on tap Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Mansfield. "BBQ, Ballads and Ballots" is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park, hosted by the Mansfield chapter of the NAACP's political action committee.
GALLERY: Tyger Invitational
New Philadelphia won the eight-team Tyger Invitational at Twin Lakes Golf Course on Wednesday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Clear Fork finishes 2nd at Tyger Invitational golf tourney
MANSFIELD — Nate Lind won family bragging rights Wednesday at Twin Lakes Golf Course. A junior at Clear Fork, Lind fired a career-best 77 to lead the Colts to a runner-up finish at the eight-team Tyger Invitational. GALLERY: Tyger Invitational. New Philadelphia won the eight-team Tyger Invitational at Twin...
Tax abatement OK'd to help Buckeye Community School, Third Street Family Health Services
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday approved a tax abatement request that will assist a $2.5 million renovation and added new jobs at 1404 Park Ave. West. The move will also help create 18 new positions for one organization and add a bit more breathing room for another. Chuck...
Live music, free beer on tap Friday night in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Zack Fletcher has played in Mansfield before. The Findlay-area singer/songwriter has made the 70-mile trek east with his band, Moths in the Attic, to play at The Phoenix Brewing Company over the years.
Westinghouse: Michigan contractor sends letter to Land Bank defending its bid
MANSFIELD -- The Michigan company that submitted the lowest bid for the demolition and cleanup of former local Westinghouse properties submitted a letter Monday defending its offer for the project. Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said his firm offered to do...
MOESC now hiring substitute teachers for 2022/2023 school year
MANSFIELD – As the start of the school year approaches, the need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts. Steve Earnest, Mid-Ohio ESC Executive Director, said substitute teachers play a vital role in...
