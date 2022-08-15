ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive

In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Parrish, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Shark Attack#Bull Shark#Wildlife Conservation#Accident
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy