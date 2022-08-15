ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
On3.com

Marcus Freeman revealed reason to using local high school for practice

Marcus Freeman is bringing an all-new energy to the Fighting Irish football program. One of his latest changes included a trip to Saint Joe’s High School for No. 5 Notre Dame to hold practice. While it may be strange to consider a big brand college team working out at a high school when they have fields of their own, Freeman says everything about the trip was intentional.
NOTRE DAME, IN
