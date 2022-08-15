ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Opens Up About Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Adele is in love and she's talking about it in her recent cover story for ELLE . Covering the magazine's October 2022 issue, the powerhouse vocalist opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul .

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele revealed. When asked if she would ever want to remarry she replied, "Yes, absolutely." In 2019, the singer divorced ex Simon Konecki with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo . " I definitely want more kids," she explained . "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is [my upcoming Las Vegas residency] . I wanna f---ing nail it."

News of Adele's relationship with Paul arrived after they were seen together publicly courtside at an NBA game in July 2021. It was then revealed that the singer had been dating the sports agent for "a few months." In early 2022, Adele sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger at the BRIT Awards. Soon after, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show , Adele said of the rumors, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?" in reference to the ring.

However, she cleared up the engagement rumors once and for all in her recent interview. "I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

