Penn State Football suffers blow to roster
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is now in its third week of preseason football practice, but faces a hit to its current roster. Freshman defender, Ken Talley, a four-star linebacker recruit, is headed to the transfer portal without ever playing a game for the Nittany Lions. Talley was...
Yardbarker
ESPN ranks Penn State's James Franklin No. 9 college football coach
Members of the Penn State Nittany Lions may understandably have some chips on their shoulders heading into the regular-season opener at the Purdue Boilermakers on for Sept. 1. Penn State is not ranked in the preseason USA Today/American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll, and Tyler Donohue noted for 247Sports on Monday that the Nittany Lions are also absent from the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in six years. Despite those realities, ESPN recently named PSU quarterback Sean Clifford among the "25 most important players" for the upcoming College Football Playoff race.
AthlonSports.com
Penn State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Coming into the 2022 season, you may not find a more difficult team to forecast than the Penn State Nittany Lions. After reaching a New Year's Six bowl game in three out of four seasons, the Nittany Lions are now a program coming off two seasons with a combined .500 record. Has Penn State reverted to a middle-of-the-pack program or have they simply fallen short of their potential the past two years?
Judge refuses to allow N.J. father access to footage from Rutgers football game vs. Penn State
The father insisted he was seeking a confidential football video because his teenage daughter might have a future as a coach. The Rutgers football program contended the video wasn’t for public consumption. A state appeals court Tuesday sided with the trial judge who dismissed the father’s Open Public Records...
Penn State is unranked in AP Preseason Poll for first time since 2016
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State football is unranked in the AP Preseason Top-25 poll for the first time since the 2016 season. The Nittany Lions received 160 votes, which ranks them outside of the Top 25 FBS programs in the country to start the season. The last time Penn State was unranked at […]
Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
Little League names Coach of the Year Award winners
Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series. The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers. The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league. ...
Younger brother of injured Little League World Series player will take his place on the team
The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson,...
Tired of cooking? Here’s where you can find a meal for $10 or less in State College
Eating on a budget is harder than it used to be. The State College area is home to several restaurants serving meals for $10 or less, before tax and tip. Here’s where to go.
therecord-online.com
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
theplaidhorse.com
Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty
When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
littleleague.org
Meet the 20 Teams Competing in the 75 Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series
As the world turns its eyes to Williamsport to celebrate the historic 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series, a total of 20 teams from around the globe are set to compete with more Little Leaguers® taking the field than ever before on August 17-28. Meet...
AG: State College business owner accused of owing over $600k in taxes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a State College restaurant owner after an investigation revealed they failed to pay over $600k in back taxes over the course of five years. On Aug. 3 the AG Office received a copy of a report by the Department of Revenue investigating […]
State College Borough votes on short-term rental licenses
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Borough council approved an ordinance on Monday, August 15 that is meant to limit short-term rental licenses for Airbnb’s. Public comments have been varied on the subject. Some have had bad experiences with renters in the past. They say that renters were noisy and disruptive to their […]
State College
Strawberry Fields Bringing New Life to Former House of Care Property in State College
State College Borough Council on Monday unanimously accepted a proposal to transfer the former House of Care property to local nonprofit Strawberry Fields Inc. for use as supportive housing for homeless adults with mental health needs. House of Care operated a personal care home for extremely low-income individuals with serious...
Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
A ‘nightmare.’ Bellefonte man headed to state prison for years after abuse of newborn
The 5-week-old was hospitalized in June 2021 for multiple injuries, including fractures and uncontrollable seizures.
Grange Fair is back again. Here’s your guide to parking, admission, entertainment and more
The 148th annual festival starts Friday in Centre Hall.
State College
Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery
Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
