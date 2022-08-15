ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WGAL

Penn State Football suffers blow to roster

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is now in its third week of preseason football practice, but faces a hit to its current roster. Freshman defender, Ken Talley, a four-star linebacker recruit, is headed to the transfer portal without ever playing a game for the Nittany Lions. Talley was...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

ESPN ranks Penn State's James Franklin No. 9 college football coach

Members of the Penn State Nittany Lions may understandably have some chips on their shoulders heading into the regular-season opener at the Purdue Boilermakers on for Sept. 1. Penn State is not ranked in the preseason USA Today/American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll, and Tyler Donohue noted for 247Sports on Monday that the Nittany Lions are also absent from the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in six years. Despite those realities, ESPN recently named PSU quarterback Sean Clifford among the "25 most important players" for the upcoming College Football Playoff race.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AthlonSports.com

Penn State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Coming into the 2022 season, you may not find a more difficult team to forecast than the Penn State Nittany Lions. After reaching a New Year's Six bowl game in three out of four seasons, the Nittany Lions are now a program coming off two seasons with a combined .500 record. Has Penn State reverted to a middle-of-the-pack program or have they simply fallen short of their potential the past two years?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League names Coach of the Year Award winners

Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series. The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers. The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
theplaidhorse.com

Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty

When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Sports
WTAJ

AG: State College business owner accused of owing over $600k in taxes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a State College restaurant owner after an investigation revealed they failed to pay over $600k in back taxes over the course of five years. On Aug. 3 the AG Office received a copy of a report by the Department of Revenue investigating […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State College Borough votes on short-term rental licenses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Borough council approved an ordinance on Monday, August 15 that is meant to limit short-term rental licenses for Airbnb’s. Public comments have been varied on the subject. Some have had bad experiences with renters in the past. They say that renters were noisy and disruptive to their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
State College

Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery

Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

