ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Ceremony at USC Aiken welcomes students back to school

USC Aiken welcomed students back Wednesday with a freshman convocation ceremony to christen the new school year the day before classes started. The day began with the freshmen gathering around the fountain in the middle of campus. After waiting about 20 minutes for everyone to arrive, the procession from the...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education
WRDW-TV

Online post puts Glascock County school on lockdown

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glascock County school went on lockdown Tuesday over an alarming social media post. It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural healthcare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Pet adoptions to be free for Clear the Shelter Day in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter are holding Clear the Shelter Day, the facility’s biggest adoption event of the year, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. All of the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Shabria Williams receives full tuition grant to attend med school

Shabria Williams, of Aiken, received full tuition for four years of medical school at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas thanks to a grant from the BlueCross Blue Shield of South Carolina Foundation. Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from the College of Charleston and a master’s...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

New K-9 'Lexi' joins Richmond County Marshals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Marshals Office has a new K-9 on their team; and they've let the community name her. The Marshals Office announced on their Facebook Monday that the newest member of their team is Alexandria or "Lexi" for short. Her name originates from Greek and means "protector of humanity."
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy