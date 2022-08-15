Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Luka Doncic's Air Jordan 36 "El Matador" Revealed: Official Photos
Luka Doncic is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the entire league. Many believe he could be the MVP this season, and based on his playoff performances, it is easy to see why someone might feel that way. Doncic is also killing it with the endorsement deals as he is signed to Jordan Brand. Doncic has come through with some nice Air Jordan 36 colorway, and he is about to drop another, although this time, it is a reference to his time in Spain.
NBA・
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Fans of ‘90s basketball sneakers will have plenty of great pairs to choose from this week. Ambush is debuting its twist on the Nike Air Adjust Force in two colorways, Jordan Brand is dropping off a pair of 14’s inspired by a 14 Low colorway from 1999 along with a new pair of 13s, and Reebok is bringing back one of the most iconic colorways from Allen Iverson’s signature line. Elsewhere, there are also some great collabs from brands like Thisisneverthat and Tombogo with New Balance and Saucony, respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Drops Soon: Best Look Yet
Travis Scott has come through with some very nice shoes ever since joining Nike and Jordan Brand over five years ago. He has done quite a bit of work with Jumpman, in particular, and one of his favorite shoes to work on has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is an oftentimes underrated shoe, and Travis has been working hard to make sure this sneaker gets the love it deserves.
A New Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon
More iterations of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be hitting stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram yesterday that three new iterations of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will launch before year’s end. The aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions of the latest offerings, which revealed that the styles will don predominantly “Jade Ash,” Granite” and “Slate” color schemes throughout the entirety of the Primeknit upper and is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. Each colorway features matching colored shoelaces, full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, and a rubber outsole. In...
‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge
When Shaquille O’Neal decided to leave the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996, it ended one of the most intense free agency decisions of all time. The team that instantly built a title contender around Shaq had lowballed him in free agency, allowing the Lakers to sign him and […] The post ‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hypebeast.com
YEEZY Launches a Sneaker Customization Page
Since its launch, YEEZY has developed its design aesthetic around sleek black, gray tones, and earthy hues. Though in recent years, Ye‘s label has introduced bright and bold colors, developing a distinctly unique color study. Building on its established focus, the YEEZY Supply website has now launched a customization...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Dark Iris" Officially Unveiled, Release Date Confirmed
Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have been subjected to some pretty amazing colorways over the years. If you are a sneakerhead, then you know just how great the Air Jordan 3 really is. It is the first Jumpman shoe designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, and to this day, it still receives praise as a Top 5 Air Jordan silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lakers" Drops Soon: Official Photos
The most legendary Jumpman shoe of all time is the Air Jordan 1 and the most legendary NBA team is the Los Angeles Lakers. When you merge these two entities together, you are bound to strike gold, and that is exactly what we have with the latest Air Jordan 1 Mid to be shown off on the market.
hypebeast.com
Sole Mates: Ye Chun and the Nike Air Foamposite One
Sneakers have almost always been admired on a global scale, but few cities in the world can identify with a certain silhouette so strongly that it confidently claims it as a piece of their culture. Once folks hear “New York City”, they automatically think about Timberland boots and.
hypebeast.com
Atmos Celebrates the Nike Air Force 1's 40th Anniversary with 'Sneaker Heritage' by SHOES MASTER
A number of Nike silhouettes are celebrating anniversary milestones this year. While the Air Max 97 sees its 25th birthday in 2022, one of Nike’s most exemplary models will be hitting its 40-year mark: the Air Force 1. Since its release in 1982, the legendary pair has held a prolific stance in sports and music culture, never losing touch with the wearers that have made it iconic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Comments / 0