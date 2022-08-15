Read full article on original website
News: Sunderland set to seal the signing of 18-year old Costa Rica international on 4 year deal
According to Costa Rican outlet La Nacion, C.S. Herediano’s teenage sensation Jewison Bennette is set to fly to England on Tuesday with his family to take part in a medical before completing a move to Sunderland. The Costa Rica international winger - who turned eighteen just two months ago...
Tuesday August 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!
With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 18
A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league. Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.
Rumour: United courting Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
Manchester United are fast approaching the deadline of the transfer window, and they’ve yet to fully reinforce their depleted midfield. So far only Christian Eriksen has been brought in amid the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata. However, multiple reports out of the Spanish capital are...
Everton have a buyer for Dele Alli, but should they sell?
Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues might have a buyer to take him off their hands too.
Starting XI: Sheff Utd v SAFC – who’ll replace Ballard at the heart of Sunderland’s defence?
Saturday’s game was a really strange one, but after the dust has settled I think it’s one of those we win 999/1000. Yes, we maybe should have managed the game a little better, but we’re up against far better sides than we’ve played for a while and in reality there are very long odds on a free kick like that and a keeper scoring in the last few moments. Far from ideal, but not too much to be concerned about.
Brighton & Hove Albion ‘exploring potential deal’ for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report
Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
TEAM NEWS: Conte rules out Romero for Wolves match, but good news on Skipp
Antonio Conte held his first Tottenham Hotspur press conference since the aftermath of the Battle of the Bridge II: Handshake Let Me Look At You, and he took the time to clarify, at least a little, the status of Cristian Romero. News came out yesterday via Alasdair Gold and others...
Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie for around £21 million, loan him back to Udinese
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN last week that Tottenham were paying around £21 million for the 19-year-old...
Manchester United Fan Group Confirm Protest Plans For Liverpool Visit
After last week’s news of a planned protest at Old Trafford for Liverpool FC’s visit, one fan group has confirmed their plans for that day. In a rather disappointing fashion, their plans do not include vacating the stadium while the match is going on, which would have been quite the combination.
Rumour: United interested in loan deal for Pulisic
Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. United are scrambling for reinforcements after making their worst start to a Premier League season and faltering in their pursuit of several players, including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong.
On This Day (16th August 2014): Sunderland start Premier League season with entertaining draw
In the summer of 2014, there was a positive vibe surrounding Sunderland and their fans after the heroics at the end of the previous season. Gus Poyet attempted to build a stronger squad - and with this being his first summer transfer window, there was hope that he could create a squad that would fit and suit the style of play that he wanted to implement.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Consider Sander Berge Signing
Liverpool don’t tend to make short-term or stop-gap signings under manager Jürgen Klopp, with the club preferring to make do with the options on hand and wait for a top target to become available. An injury crisis that sees them hard hit in attack, midfield, and defence just...
It’s Always Darkest Before The Dawn
I’ve always been very clear that I’m in a privileged position. Being on the board of both STAR and latterly, Proud Royals, is something that I never take for granted. I’m also very fortunate that the team at TTE gave me an opportunity to write regularly and share my views (which people sometimes read) which, from a selfish point of view, helps me order my thoughts. Which, I guess, is the main theme of this piece really.
Liverpool FC Women Beat Aston Villa 0-1 In Another Friendly
The Liverpool FC Women played another friendly this Wednesday in their preparations for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League campaign. While it wasn’t broadcasted and therefore is more difficult to report truthfully, TLO would be remiss not to report on it at all. Thankfully, unlike previous friendlies this...
Paul Ince Praises ‘Great’ Performance In Blackburn Win
The league leaders Blackburn Rovers visited the SCL Stadium expecting to continue their perfect record this season, but the Royals had other ideas with three goals and, most importantly, three points. Tom McIntyre gave the Royals the lead in the first half, with Junior Hoilett doubling our lead in the...
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Player Ratings: Reece James brings the house down
Reecey Baby was not quite himself the first weekend of the season — not quite fully fit, as it was later revealed — but he more than made up for that with a stunning performance on this second weekend, starting the game in defense and finishing it at wing-back, continuing to prove indispensable. His performance really should’ve been rewarded with at least one assist as well when he put a goal on the plate for Kai Havertz. Alas...
