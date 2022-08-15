Read full article on original website
Meet the 2022 Liberty High School Grenadier Band (PHOTOS)
A new season is fast approaching, and The Liberty High School Grenadier Band is back at it again. The band practiced Wednesday outside the high school in Bethlehem. This year’s total number of band and color guard members is 180. They will be led by Drum Major Christopher Giannaras.
EASD establishes strategic goals for middle school
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive plan for the district's middle school Tuesday night. The plan is in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's requirements for schools designated for "Targeted Support and Improvement," and encompasses the 2022-23 school year. The...
2022 Northampton County Senior Day
Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging will hold a 2022 Senior Day on Thursday, September 8th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the east side of Louise Moore Park, 151 Country Club Road, Easton, PA. The event will be held rain or shine and will feature food vendors, crafts, live music and Bingo.
Brooke Vick Appointed as Muhlenberg’s Chief Diversity Officer
Vick, who has served as the College’s associate provost for faculty and diversity initiatives since her arrival in 2018, is the inaugural appointment to the position. “I am pleased to appoint Dr. S. Brooke Vick as the College’s first chief diversity officer and associate provost for equity and inclusion,” Muhlenberg President Kathleen Harring said. “Over the past several years, she has served as an integral partner and collaborator in Muhlenberg’s efforts to ensure our community meets our commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. I look forward to working with her as we continue this essential work.”
NASD asked about transgender athletes
The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
Expanding Behavioral Health at Quakertown Campus
St. Luke’s University Health Network is increasing the number of beds for inpatient psychiatric services at its Quakertown campus, continuing an expansion of mental health services to meet increasing demand. The new adult Behavioral Health Unit will have 32 beds in total, an increase of 13 beds. Once the...
Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms. Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home. "I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very...
Lehigh Valley passenger rail: PennDOT, local transportation group starting study
Two months after local rail advocates complained the Lehigh Valley was falling behind in efforts to bring passenger rail back to the region, PennDOT and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced they will lead an analysis on rail options for the region. The move comes after a proposed Allentown-NYC route...
Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op
After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way
Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
Development Deal Will Cause Norristown State Hospital Campus Residents to Lose Their Home & Services
People with serious mental illness currently living on the Norristown State Hospital campus are set to lose their home and support services in June in a development deal, writes Brett Sholtis for WHYY. While the state said it is working with counties to place the around two dozen patients in...
Northampton Area School District presents Comprehensive Plan development process update
During the Monday, August 8 Northampton School Board meeting, the district presented the Comprehensive Plan development process update. Presenters included Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Schoeneberger, Director of Special Education Vicki Kropf, Curriculum Supervisor of Grants and Special Programs Nicolette Teles, and Elementary Curriculum Supervisor Katie Trach. Superintendent Kovalchik...
Healthline: St. Luke’s opens region’s first behavioral health walk-in outpatient center
Imagine someone you love is experiencing anxiety, depression or hallucinations. You know it’s serious but not an emergency. You want to keep them with you at home but need someone to assess the situation to assure they are safe. You call various providers only to find that the soonest appointment you can schedule is weeks away.
Here’s a List of When All of the School Districts in Bucks County Will Open for the Fall
With the upcoming school year approaching, many Bucks County parents want to know when their school districts will open. Pryce Jamison wrote about the school openings on the Bucks County Courier Times. Here is a list of all Bucks County school districts and technical high schools, with their opening dates:
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
1752 farmhouse moved in Palmer Township to make way for development (PHOTOS)
Moving out of the house you grew up in is one thing. Seeing that house actually move is something else altogether. “I lived in this house that’s being moved so it’s a pretty surreal experience,” Lena Young said as she watched the historic farmhouse her family moved out of some years back travel south along Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
LV Pride fest returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend
Lehigh Valley Pride returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend. The 2022 Lehigh Valley Pride event is on its way this weekend, celebrating queer artists and culture in the region. On Sunday, the event will bring LGBTQ+ artists and performers, arts and crafts, yard games, and food and drink to...
Biden reschedules visit to Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden announced he has rescheduled his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County after his previous visit was canceled. A representative from Biden’s office told Eyewitness News that Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University on August 30 to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to […]
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
