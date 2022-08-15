Vick, who has served as the College’s associate provost for faculty and diversity initiatives since her arrival in 2018, is the inaugural appointment to the position. “I am pleased to appoint Dr. S. Brooke Vick as the College’s first chief diversity officer and associate provost for equity and inclusion,” Muhlenberg President Kathleen Harring said. “Over the past several years, she has served as an integral partner and collaborator in Muhlenberg’s efforts to ensure our community meets our commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. I look forward to working with her as we continue this essential work.”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO