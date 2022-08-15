ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD establishes strategic goals for middle school

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive plan for the district's middle school Tuesday night. The plan is in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's requirements for schools designated for "Targeted Support and Improvement," and encompasses the 2022-23 school year. The...
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

2022 Northampton County Senior Day

Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging will hold a 2022 Senior Day on Thursday, September 8th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the east side of Louise Moore Park, 151 Country Club Road, Easton, PA. The event will be held rain or shine and will feature food vendors, crafts, live music and Bingo.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
muhlenberg.edu

Brooke Vick Appointed as Muhlenberg’s Chief Diversity Officer

Vick, who has served as the College’s associate provost for faculty and diversity initiatives since her arrival in 2018, is the inaugural appointment to the position. “I am pleased to appoint Dr. S. Brooke Vick as the College’s first chief diversity officer and associate provost for equity and inclusion,” Muhlenberg President Kathleen Harring said. “Over the past several years, she has served as an integral partner and collaborator in Muhlenberg’s efforts to ensure our community meets our commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. I look forward to working with her as we continue this essential work.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Education
lvpnews.com

NASD asked about transgender athletes

The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
slhn.org

Expanding Behavioral Health at Quakertown Campus

St. Luke’s University Health Network is increasing the number of beds for inpatient psychiatric services at its Quakertown campus, continuing an expansion of mental health services to meet increasing demand. The new adult Behavioral Health Unit will have 32 beds in total, an increase of 13 beds. Once the...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms. Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home. "I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Academic Year#College#Lehigh
wlvr.org

Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op

After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way

Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
homenewspa.com

Northampton Area School District presents Comprehensive Plan development process update

During the Monday, August 8 Northampton School Board meeting, the district presented the Comprehensive Plan development process update. Presenters included Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Schoeneberger, Director of Special Education Vicki Kropf, Curriculum Supervisor of Grants and Special Programs Nicolette Teles, and Elementary Curriculum Supervisor Katie Trach. Superintendent Kovalchik...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

LV Pride fest returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend

Lehigh Valley Pride returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend. The 2022 Lehigh Valley Pride event is on its way this weekend, celebrating queer artists and culture in the region. On Sunday, the event will bring LGBTQ+ artists and performers, arts and crafts, yard games, and food and drink to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Biden reschedules visit to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden announced he has rescheduled his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County after his previous visit was canceled. A representative from Biden’s office told Eyewitness News that Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University on August 30 to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy