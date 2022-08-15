ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BR father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing cracked rib, retinal hemorrhages and more

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13.

The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room.

An 8-week-old was found to have “a subdural hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain, and seizures,” according to the affidavit.

The injuries were deemed to be deliberate by hospital staff and EBRSO located the mother and father of the baby.

The father of the 8-week-old was identified as Michael Bates, 22, of Baton Rouge.

When interviewed, the mother and father denied knowing how the baby sustained the injuries described above.

The affidavit states that the ER doctor believes the “incident occurred at least an hour prior to the baby arriving at the hospital.”

Peaceful prisoner protest ends with officer raid at Orleans Justice Center after sprinkler system triggered

As the investigation unfolded, detectives found that the mother was at work between 5 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m.

The 8-week-old was brought to the hospital around 10 a.m. by the father and a neighbor.

The father claims that sometime before this, the baby was found unresponsive.

The baby was examined at the hospital by staff.

The 8-week-old was given a skeletal survey and eye examination.

The examinations uncovered a rib fracture as well retinal hemorrhages.

“These hemorrhages are caused by the sudden acceleration and deceleration of the victim’s head,” according to the affidavit.

The hospital staff concluded that the bleeding was likely the result of “Shaken Baby Syndrome.”

A pediatric neurosurgeon affirmed the “Shaken Baby Syndrome” diagnosis.

The same neurosurgeon also found that the injuries to the baby happened hours before the 8-week-old showed up at the hospital.

The pediatric neurosurgeon concluded that the 8-week-old “will have lasting injuries,” according to the affidavit.

When deciding how to continue, EBRSO took all of this into account including further injuries to the baby.

The affidavit states that the 8-week-old also had a urinary tract infection and Vitamin D deficiency.

The hospital staff did speak with Bates who admitted that “he shook the baby in an attempt to get him to respond after finding the child ‘not acting right,'” according to the affidavit.

Detectives also considered the testimony of two other family members who were said to be in the home when the incident took place.

Bates was subsequently arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, August 14.

The Baton Rouge man was charged with Second Degree Cruelty To Juveniles.

Bond for Michael Bates was set at $25,000.

