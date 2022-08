The Town of Ossining is seeking a full time Food Service Helper for the Senior Nutrition Program!. Applications are available online. Interested candidates should submit an pdf Employment Application (199 KB) by email to Victoria Cafarelli (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) or in person at 16 Croton Avenue by 4:30pm on Monday, August 22, 2022.

