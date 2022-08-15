Read full article on original website
Dodge Challenger Convertible Returns After 50-Year Wait
Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
Watch A Hyundai Sedan Drive Over A Lamborghini Performante Spyder
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
TEASED: New Dodge Model Will Be Last Of Its Kind
Dodge has been in the news a lot of late as rumors surrounding the future of the Challenger and Charger swirl. Among the news that we know to be true is that these cars' successors will not be powered by V8 engines. Beyond that, we've been getting clues as to the new form that Dodge muscle cars will take, thanks to the filing of trademarks for the Fratzog name. But there's still plenty that we don't know for sure. Some say that the Hellcat swansong will run on ethanol. Others say it will produce over 900 horsepower.
The Infiniti Q60 Coupe Is Being Killed Off After 2022
Infiniti announced today that it will not carry the Infiniti Q60 into the 2023 model year, killing one of the last genuinely sporty vehicles it makes. From here on out, the brand will focus on its more popular models, including better-selling crossovers and SUVs. Infiniti told CarBuzz that production would run through the end of this year.
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the second...
Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur
Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
The 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Editions Are Almost Gratuitously Retro
The Bronco name is redolent of history and nostalgia, but when this iconic brand was rebooted for the 2021 model year—first as the Ford Escape-based Bronco Sport compact crossover, then later as proper 4x4 SUV foil for the Jeep Wrangler, with two or four removable doors and open-top options—the styling of both variants served up a modern interpretation of the OG Bronco design cues. Two model years in, the 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport lineups seek to strengthen their already overt visual ties to the first-gen Bronco with new retro Heritage edition packages.
Singer's Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study can now be ordered as a convertible
California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week. Shown for the first time as a coupe in February, the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.
2023 Corvette Z06 Will Be Hit With Gas Guzzler Tax
This should come as no surprise to anyone out there, but the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be hit with the dreaded gas guzzler tax. Chevrolet has yet to reveal the go-faster Corvette's EPA-estimated fuel consumption figures, but GM Authority reports that insiders close to the matter expect the American supercar to be penalized. That means the entire Corvette range will be subject to the gas guzzler penalty, including the standard C8 Coupe and Convertible. The upcoming E-Ray hybrid has the best chance of finally beating the system.
First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
Audi USA Endorses Tuning Upgrades From Abt
We recently got the outstanding news that Abt Sportsline's take on the Audi RS3, the limited-edition RS3-R, is coming to America. With 500 horsepower on tap, it's quite an attractive proposition, but not everyone needs to enhance the performance of their RS. Sometimes, simply upgrading the styling is enough, and the German tuner has plenty on offer from an aesthetic point of view. But where can you get these parts?
2023 Aston Martin DBR22 First Look Review: Roofless, Not Tasteless
Q by Aston Martin, the exotic automaker's bespoke division, is celebrating a decade of building ultra-exclusive exotica with the newly revealed DBR22. A two-seater open-cockpit sports car concept in the same vein as the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, the DBR22 follows other Q by Aston Martin commissions like the Vantage V600 and Vulcan. Although said to be a design concept, Aston Martin will likely build a handful of beautiful DBR22s for its most discerning customers. Underneath the sensuous hood is a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine making 705 horsepower. Without protection from the elements, the DBR22 isn't a practical machine. It was never meant to be, though; rather, this is a piece of art that can be occasionally enjoyed and displayed by the world's elite.
Greedy Nissan Dealers Are Stashing Z Proto Spec Models For Themselves
The advent of the new Nissan Z is a hugely exciting prospect for sports car lovers across the country. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, the 400-horsepower coupe wowed the automotive world when Nissan announced it would be made available with a manual gearbox. Importantly, the starting price is appealing too. But it seems getting your hands on one may prove tricky.
