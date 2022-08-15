Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
06880danwoog.com
The View From Traverse City
Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
idesignarch.com
The Perfect Lake Cottage for a Dreamy Lake Michigan Summer
Situated on a bayside lot north of Traverse City, Michigan, this cozy cottage in the tiny village of Petoskey is a dream lake house for summer relaxation. The waterfront dream house was designed by Visbeen Architects, and constructed by DeVries and Onderlinde Builders. A half gable runs the length of...
nativenewsonline.net
Road to Healing Testimony: “We Were Being Taught How to Be White”
PELLSTON, Mich. — On Saturday, 63-year old Bart Gasco recounted his experiences from decades ago at the Holy Childhood of Jesus boarding school in Harbor Springs, Mich. As he spoke in front of hundreds of people assembled in the gymnasium of Pellston High School, Gasco spoke openly for the very first time about trauma he endured at the northern Michigan boarding school, which was part of the federal government’s policy to assimilate Native American children.
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
abc12.com
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
RELATED PEOPLE
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Soldiers Spotted Going Down Manistee River
Last week, soldiers were spotted floating down the Manistee River doing training exercises in Bear Lake Township. According to 9 & 10 News, Gary and his wife were sitting on their deck along the river when multiple large groups of U.S. soldiers came floating by.
See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MTM On The Road: Morning Glory Mercantile in Houghton Lake
You may not realize it, but Roscommon has a pretty large arts and crafts scene. Morning Glory Mercantile in Houghton Lake hosts booths from over 30 vendors all across Michigan. One crafter even travels from Ohio to sell her candles there. They’re located on West Houghton Lake Drive across from...
DNR investigating possible large cat sighting in Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of a large black cat sighting in Manistee County on Saturday. The cat was spotted at Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish by Traverse City photographer Dakota Stebbins, who was onsite to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run, 9&10 News reports.
Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus
Several dogs in northern Michigan have died because of a mysterious parvovirus-like illness, according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted on Facebook that the dogs, most of whom were under two years old, had symptoms consistent with parvovirus. However, when veterinarians tested the dogs for parvo, the tests came back negative. “Most […] The post Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus appeared first on DogTime.
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Harbor Springs Woman Charged for Killing Boyfriend in Emmet County
A 48-year-old Harbor Springs woman was charged with homicide Friday for allegedly killing her boyfriend on Wednesday, according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, CCE Central Dispatch got a call from a woman who said she shot her boyfriend at a home on State Road near Middle Village Road in Friendship Township.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Traverse City Police Investigating Break-In at Sixth Street Drugs
Traverse City police are investigating an overnight break-in at a local pharmacy. Police say someone forced their way in through one of the doors at Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City. An investigation in ongoing, but police say an unknown amount of narcotics was taken. If you have any information...
Comments / 0