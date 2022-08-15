ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.”

“Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural gumbo that is Louisiana. The song combine’s Amanda’s funky fiddling with Choppa’s smooth rapping rhymes.

Give “Louisiana Saturday Night” a listen.

