Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song

Rick Ross, the multi-millionaire rapper and owner of 30 Wingstop franchises across the U.S., might want to stick to just rapping about being a boss. He has proved to be a less-than-ideal employer, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which fined Ross for several labor law violations at his franchise in Mississippi. Employees were making less than the $7.25 minimum wage, were forced to buy their own uniforms, had to pay for safety training and background checks, and were also docked if there was a shortfall in the register at the end of the day. Investigators say a 15-year-old was also on shift past 10 p.m., in violation of child labor laws. Ross was forced to pay $51,674 in back wages and damages for 244 workers, and $62,753 in civil penalties. Wearing a diamond chain and Balmain sweater, Ross said in an Instagram story Wednesday that he was “taking accountability” but he did not apologize. “When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes but as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice,” he said.Read it at CBS

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO