Windhorst on the Kevin Durant trade front: Nothing has happened, Durant does not have leverage

Clutch Points: “Nothing has happened. The dynamic around Kevin Durant hasn’t changed at all… Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets… We may be here at the end of August, we may be here in mid-September.” — @Brian Windhorst on KD trade talks pic.twitter.com/TImHYG9XPx

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I fire the Kevin Cannon and talk some KD news, then we get into the NBA Christmas Day schedule. And to wrap the show, we talk about the Detroit Pistons offseason!

Iggy weighs in on KD 👀

What is next in Kevin Durant trade saga? Test of wills at training camp.

My Monday Musings offer the latest from the Durant Trade Watch … and the Nets' ill-fated attempt to wrest control of the franchise they haven't had for three seasons:

Who wins this series?

Team International:

— Luka Doncic

— Andrew Wiggins

— Giannis Antetokounmpo

— Joel Embiid

— Nikola Jokic

Team USA:

— Steph Curry

— Kawhi Leonard

— LeBron James

— Kevin Durant

— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL – 12:22 PM

“He might start the year in Brooklyn.”

Tim Legler is starting to think that all the Kevin Durant news the last 6 weeks won’t lead to any trade

@LegsESPN | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/y1yJoBRU32 – 11:36 AM

I’m taking two weeks of vacation starting tomorrow and I’m going to try my damndest not to do a single piece of work in that time. In other words, expect resolution on the Kevin Durant situation by noon tomorrow. – 9:14 PM

Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:

Giannis

LeBron

KD

Mikal Bridges

Harrison Barnes

Aaron Gordon – 8:42 PM

Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:

20 — LeBron James

17 — James Harden

16 — Kevin Durant, Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/4TzTOjpYJq – 6:35 PM

“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings.”

Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola and @Mitch Lawrence the situation between Kevin Durant and the Nets can be fine if the 2x Finals MVP stays in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/hEQooAScOv – 4:50 PM

What is the latest on the Kevin Durant trade rumors?

@Kristian Winfield joins @Amin Elhassan & @Jason Jackson on NBA Insiders to discuss some of the possibilities for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4rezBP85Px – 4:00 PM

Kevin Durant is back having fun on Twitter, 'I #ruinedthegame?'

The KD ruined the league talk by going to the Warriors is always so funny to me especially when looking at ratings. The first year he went to the Warriors, the NBA finals had the most viewers since 1998 & the 2022 Finals had 3M less viewers than KD’s last season with GS. – 11:23 AM

“He has no reason not to trust them”

@Brian Scalabrine weighs in on the rumors that Kevin Durant gave the Nets an ultimatum pic.twitter.com/ovG4Dh7reX – 10:52 AM

During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July.

I told the tipster that I simply couldn't believe that. I was a loyal subscriber to the theory that Durant The Hooper loves playing basketball way too much to adopt such a stance. Now? More than a month later? Attaching the R-word to Durant still comes across as serious hyperbole, but it is certainly getting easier to envision him refusing to report to training camp when the Nets get back together in six weeks for Media Day (Sept. 26) and their first practices of the new season (Sept. 27).

If Durant hasn't been traded by then, there is a growing expectation in league circles that he will continue trying to cause as much of a ruckus behind the scenes to try to prod the Nets into lowering their asking price at last to facilitate a deal. If it wasn't apparent by now, he really wants that trade to Phoenix or Miami or maybe even Boston or Philadelphia, no matter what it does to his reputation when he hasn't played a single game yet under the four-year, $194 million contract extension signed in August 2021.