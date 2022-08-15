ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Windhorst on the Kevin Durant trade front: Nothing has happened, Durant does not have leverage

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZwoG_0hHn6P6000

Clutch Points: “Nothing has happened. The dynamic around Kevin Durant hasn’t changed at all… Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets… We may be here at the end of August, we may be here in mid-September.” — @Brian Windhorst on KD trade talks pic.twitter.com/TImHYG9XPx

Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I fire the Kevin Cannon and talk some KD news, then we get into the NBA Christmas Day schedule. And to wrap the show, we talk about the Detroit Pistons offseason! Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!

youtu.be/jbDeDlCd0D04:19 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Iggy weighs in on KD 👀

(via @pointforward) pic.twitter.com/T2UodaVnLA3:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kY8tw_0hHn6P6000

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

What is next in Kevin Durant trade saga? Test of wills at training camp. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/15/wha…12:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

My Monday Musings offer the latest from the Durant Trade Watch … and the Nets’ ill-fated attempt to wrest control of the franchise they haven’t had for three seasons: marcstein.substack.com/p/durant-trade…12:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who wins this series?

Team International:

— Luka Doncic

— Andrew Wiggins

— Giannis Antetokounmpo

— Joel Embiid

— Nikola Jokic

Team USA:

— Steph Curry

— Kawhi Leonard

— LeBron James

— Kevin Durant

— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL12:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPKt3_0hHn6P6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vokVD_0hHn6P6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klyfa_0hHn6P6000

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He might start the year in Brooklyn.”

Tim Legler is starting to think that all the Kevin Durant news the last 6 weeks won’t lead to any trade

@LegsESPN | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/y1yJoBRU3211:36 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PJfk_0hHn6P6000

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m taking two weeks of vacation starting tomorrow and I’m going to try my damndest not to do a single piece of work in that time. In other words, expect resolution on the Kevin Durant situation by noon tomorrow. – 9:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:

Giannis

LeBron

KD

Mikal Bridges

Harrison Barnes

Aaron Gordon – 8:42 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:

20 — LeBron James

17 — James Harden

16 — Kevin Durant, Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/4TzTOjpYJq6:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRiXB_0hHn6P6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12X8rI_0hHn6P6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8Q10_0hHn6P6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqDpS_0hHn6P6000

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings.”

Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola and @Mitch Lawrence the situation between Kevin Durant and the Nets can be fine if the 2x Finals MVP stays in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/hEQooAScOv4:50 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

What is the latest on the Kevin Durant trade rumors?

@Kristian Winfield joins @Amin Elhassan & @Jason Jackson on NBA Insiders to discuss some of the possibilities for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4rezBP85Px4:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxWsI_0hHn6P6000

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kevin Durant is back having fun on Twitter, ‘I #ruinedthegame?’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/kev…2:32 PM

Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan

The KD ruined the league talk by going to the Warriors is always so funny to me especially when looking at ratings. The first year he went to the Warriors, the NBA finals had the most viewers since 1998 & the 2022 Finals had 3M less viewers than KD’s last season with GS. – 11:23 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He has no reason not to trust them”

@Brian Scalabrine weighs in on the rumors that Kevin Durant gave the Nets an ultimatum pic.twitter.com/ovG4Dh7reX10:52 AM

During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022

I told the tipster that I simply couldn’t believe that. I was a loyal subscriber to the theory that Durant The Hooper loves playing basketball way too much to adopt such a stance. Now? More than a month later? Attaching the R-word to Durant still comes across as serious hyperbole, but it is certainly getting easier to envision him refusing to report to training camp when the Nets get back together in six weeks for Media Day (Sept. 26) and their first practices of the new season (Sept. 27). -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022

If Durant hasn’t been traded by then, there is a growing expectation in league circles that he will continue trying to cause as much of a ruckus behind the scenes to try to prod the Nets into lowering their asking price at last to facilitate a deal. If it wasn’t apparent by now, he really wants that trade to Phoenix or Miami or maybe even Boston or Philadelphia, no matter what it does to his reputation when he hasn’t played a single game yet under the four-year, $194 million contract extension signed in August 2021. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant

Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Rumors regarding a possible...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mookie Betts played catch with a young Dodgers fan in the stands in classy moment

Mookie Betts just made this young fan’s night. During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Betts went out of his way to make this special moment happen for a fan. Instead of his usual between innings warm up, Betts found a young Dodgers fan in the right field stands — holding a “Mookie wanna play catch?” sign — and decided to play catch with him!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Tim Legler
Person
Jeff Van Gundy
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Steph, LeBron, Draymond flaunt championships at Green's wedding

During Draymond Green's wedding on Sunday night, the Warriors' forward along with Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, put their rivalry aside to count how many rings they have collectively. Green, Curry, and the Lakers' superstar flaunted their 12 championships in a photo posted to James's Instagram...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers

As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#Clutch Points#Youtu Be Jbdedlcd0d0#Espn#The Durant Trade Watch#Sirius Xm
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants waive Austin Proehl

Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022. As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February. The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's 'Let's Ride' meme continues to grow

This meme isn’t going away anytime soon. Earlier this year, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was caught on camera reciting “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride!” for video promos for the 2022 season. Because Wilson repeats it so many times with different inflections, the video is a bit awkward and — as Wilson often is — a little corny.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten announces new media rights deal worth over $7 billion

The Big Ten announced a new seven-year media rights deal on Thursday worth more than $7 billion total. The deal is wide-sweeping and will use several broadcast partners including Fox, CBS, and NBC, including some athletic events streaming on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The deal is set to begin on July 1, 2023, and run all the way through 2029-30. In a release, the conference confirmed that Fox will take the Noon games, CBS the 3:30 pm slot beginning in 2024 when its SEC deal ends, and NBC will take night games that will be called “Big Ten Saturday Night.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy