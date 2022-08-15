ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Paint Grand Traverse Artists Take Over Town

Paint Grand Traverse is back with an entirely new crop is artists. This year over 30 artists will take over different parts of Grand Traverse County. These artists have come from all over the country. Their first painting spot was the Botanical Garden at the Historical Barns Park in Traverse...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Glen Arbor, MI
Jake Wells

Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
glenarborsun.com

LivelyLands Festival returns August 19-21

LivelyLands is a family-friendly boutique music festival featuring three days of carefully curated live music from favorite national and regional artists, camping, local food, beer, wine, late-night song circles, and community campfires. The three-day festival returns August 19-21 to “Backyard Burdickville” on M-72, east of Empire. Friday night features a...
EMPIRE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Awakens#Tick Borne Disease#Coldwell Banker#Munson Hospital
traverseticker.com

Numerous Downtown Improvement Projects, Events On Deck

From the repaving of East Front Street to two upcoming bridge projects to a new community tailgate event for the Michigan/Michigan State game in Traverse City’s new civic square, numerous projects and events are headed soon to downtown Traverse City. Staff will give an overview of initiatives on deck to TC Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday, with The Ticker offering a sneak peek at what’s ahead.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy