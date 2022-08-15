Read full article on original website
Paint Grand Traverse Artists Take Over Town
Paint Grand Traverse is back with an entirely new crop is artists. This year over 30 artists will take over different parts of Grand Traverse County. These artists have come from all over the country. Their first painting spot was the Botanical Garden at the Historical Barns Park in Traverse...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
The Ghost Town of Rugg, Michigan in Kalkaska County
The Michigan ghost town of Rugg doesn’t seem to show up on maps anymore. In fact, it may not have ever shown up on a Michigan map, even though there is proof of the village’s existence. According to Michigan Ghost Towns and Michigan Place Names, Rugg was/is in...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Not holding their tongues: Up North restaurants report rise in rude behavior
It’s been a record-breaking summer for Spanglish, a Mexican restaurant in Traverse City. But it hasn’t been without its problems. Co-owner Anna Serrano said some of her customers have been frustrated with wait times. “So you throw your menu on the floor and kind of have a fit...
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
glenarborsun.com
LivelyLands Festival returns August 19-21
LivelyLands is a family-friendly boutique music festival featuring three days of carefully curated live music from favorite national and regional artists, camping, local food, beer, wine, late-night song circles, and community campfires. The three-day festival returns August 19-21 to “Backyard Burdickville” on M-72, east of Empire. Friday night features a...
traverseticker.com
Numerous Downtown Improvement Projects, Events On Deck
From the repaving of East Front Street to two upcoming bridge projects to a new community tailgate event for the Michigan/Michigan State game in Traverse City’s new civic square, numerous projects and events are headed soon to downtown Traverse City. Staff will give an overview of initiatives on deck to TC Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday, with The Ticker offering a sneak peek at what’s ahead.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
DNR investigating possible large cat sighting in Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of a large black cat sighting in Manistee County on Saturday. The cat was spotted at Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish by Traverse City photographer Dakota Stebbins, who was onsite to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run, 9&10 News reports.
wrif.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Soldiers Spotted Going Down Manistee River
Last week, soldiers were spotted floating down the Manistee River doing training exercises in Bear Lake Township. According to 9 & 10 News, Gary and his wife were sitting on their deck along the river when multiple large groups of U.S. soldiers came floating by.
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
