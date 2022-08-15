ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Black Enterprise

Former Louisville Cop Charged In Breonna Taylor Case Set to Plead Guilty

One of the Louisville cops charged in the Breonna Taylor case is set to plead guilty to a federal charge of falsifying the search warrant that led to Taylor’s death. Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, will plead guilty to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor’s civil rights by helping falsify an affidavit for the search of her apartment in March 2020, Courier-Journal reports.
WUKY

Reports: Ex-officer to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Media outlets report that former Louisville Detective Kelly Goodlett is set to appear before a federal judge to enter her plea on Aug. 22. Goodlett's attorney didn't immediately return calls and emails seeking comment Friday. Taylor's death helped spark nationwide racial justice protests in 2020. The Courier Journal reports Goodlett...
wvih.com

Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash

A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
WHAS11

Two postal workers robbed in two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
953wiki.com

Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics

August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
wbiw.com

Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
wdrb.com

Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
