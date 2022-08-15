Read full article on original website
Former Louisville Cop Charged In Breonna Taylor Case Set to Plead Guilty
One of the Louisville cops charged in the Breonna Taylor case is set to plead guilty to a federal charge of falsifying the search warrant that led to Taylor’s death. Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, will plead guilty to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor’s civil rights by helping falsify an affidavit for the search of her apartment in March 2020, Courier-Journal reports.
Wave 3
LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Sergeant Kyle Meany met with Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday about his recent firing. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, was fired hours after the FBI’s recent charge. The news of the immediate firing...
Wave 3
State charges dropped for father accused of assault in Big Four Bridge shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11. William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of...
wdrb.com
Grand jury chooses not to indict father arrested in Big Four Bridge shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury decided not to indict a Louisville man who was accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge in June, based on an argument that it was an act of self-defense. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Jefferson County said the grand jury opted...
Surveillance video from Clark County Jail released by sheriff following lawsuits
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is refuting claims made by women in multiple lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by incarcerated men after an officer gave them keys to the women's dorms. The lawsuits, including one at the federal level, allege the women were assaulted over...
WUKY
Reports: Ex-officer to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor case
Media outlets report that former Louisville Detective Kelly Goodlett is set to appear before a federal judge to enter her plea on Aug. 22. Goodlett's attorney didn't immediately return calls and emails seeking comment Friday. Taylor's death helped spark nationwide racial justice protests in 2020. The Courier Journal reports Goodlett...
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
Two postal workers robbed in two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
wdrb.com
Father pleads guilty to criminal abuse against infant; all charges against mom dropped
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a boy whose arms and legs were broken when he was only nine days old pleaded guilty to several charges, even as charges against the boy's mother have been dropped. Amanda Yff, 27, and Brent Bishop, 32, were arrested by Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
Trial set for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with shutting down Clark Memorial Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-six protesters charged with shutting down the 2nd Street Bridge as part of a Black Lives Matter Protest in June, 2020 will be tried together in early November. Jury selection is expected to begin Nov. 3 with the trial starting on Nov. 7. The protesters are...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
wdrb.com
Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
953wiki.com
Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics
August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
WLKY.com
Attorney claims woman charged in deadly Watterson Expressway crash wasn't driving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The defense attorney for a woman who is charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway argued that she was not driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Maria Gibson, 42, was arraigned in court Monday on several charges,...
wbiw.com
Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating multiple mail carrier armed robberies from last 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating two different incidents where a mail carrier was robbed in the middle of the day. The first robbery happened at the end of July and LMPD says that a USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint on Main Street. The suspect also stole a master key.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
