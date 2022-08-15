One of the Louisville cops charged in the Breonna Taylor case is set to plead guilty to a federal charge of falsifying the search warrant that led to Taylor’s death. Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, will plead guilty to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor’s civil rights by helping falsify an affidavit for the search of her apartment in March 2020, Courier-Journal reports.

