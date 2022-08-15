ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the leg shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Southwest 55th Street. First responders took him to an area hospital, where authorities said he went into surgery.
Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
