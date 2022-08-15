Read full article on original website
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
KOCO
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
60,000 fentanyl pills found during Oklahoma traffic stop
Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
1600kush.com
Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
KOCO
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the leg shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Southwest 55th Street. First responders took him to an area hospital, where authorities said he went into surgery.
KOCO
Five officers on administrative leave after suspect shot during hostage situation in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities placed five officers on administrative leave after police shot a suspect during a hostage situation-turned-standoff over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic call near Northeast 34th and Lindsey. Police said officers learned that the suspect had a...
KOCO
Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
kswo.com
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 3 District Attorney David Thomas says his office is in the process of reviewing a case involving allegations against Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill. We first told you about the OSBI’s investigation in April when they confirmed they were looking into a “county employee” for...
