Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Hires Former NFL Head Coach: Fans React

Deion Sanders already has an impressive coaching staff at Jackson State. But he's not willing to settle for good; he wants the best. This Tuesday afternoon, the NFL legend announced he's hired former NFL head coach Mike Zimmer - who just so happened to coach defensive backs for the Cowboys when Sanders played there - to be Jackson State football's newest analyst.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

ESPN's Todd McShay names six Georgia football players among Top 50 NFL Draft prospects

With just two weeks to go until the 2022 college football season begins, ESPN analyst Todd McShay released his top 50 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. Five Georgia players made the list, including four inside the top 20, putting them squarely in the early discussion as first-round prospects. The first name mentioned should come as no surprise based on his upside.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon identified as major test for Georgia in season opener

The 2022 college football season will begin for the Oregon Ducks against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While this is no doubt a huge test for Dan Lanning in his first game as a head coach, this game is also a big test for the defending champs as well. The folks over at Bleacher Report ranked the earliest tests for each of college football’s top contenders for the 2022 season, and Georgia’s first game against the Ducks was among those listed. While the betting lines are going to remain heavily in Georgia’s...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ranking college football's best QB, WR, RB trifectas in 2022

The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, with Week 0 games kicking off two Saturdays from now. Week 1 of the season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 and ends with a game on Monday, Sept. 5. While many programs are still having various position battles...
COLLEGE SPORTS

