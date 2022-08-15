Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders Hires Former NFL Head Coach: Fans React
Deion Sanders already has an impressive coaching staff at Jackson State. But he's not willing to settle for good; he wants the best. This Tuesday afternoon, the NFL legend announced he's hired former NFL head coach Mike Zimmer - who just so happened to coach defensive backs for the Cowboys when Sanders played there - to be Jackson State football's newest analyst.
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys will probably end their relationship with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott after this
ESPN's Todd McShay names six Georgia football players among Top 50 NFL Draft prospects
With just two weeks to go until the 2022 college football season begins, ESPN analyst Todd McShay released his top 50 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. Five Georgia players made the list, including four inside the top 20, putting them squarely in the early discussion as first-round prospects. The first name mentioned should come as no surprise based on his upside.
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Oregon identified as major test for Georgia in season opener
The 2022 college football season will begin for the Oregon Ducks against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While this is no doubt a huge test for Dan Lanning in his first game as a head coach, this game is also a big test for the defending champs as well. The folks over at Bleacher Report ranked the earliest tests for each of college football’s top contenders for the 2022 season, and Georgia’s first game against the Ducks was among those listed. While the betting lines are going to remain heavily in Georgia’s...
Nick Saban addresses current state of Alabama cornerback competition after scrimmage
Nick Saban knows how important his defensive backs will be to the success of Alabama in 2022. The Crimson Tide have sent a bevy of impressive ball hawks to the NFL over recent years, and their crop for the upcoming season looks solid. Following his team’s scrimmage, Saban addressed the current state of the Alabama cornerback competition.
247Sports
College football: Ranking all 131 expected FBS starting quarterbacks for 2022 season
Even though some college football programs have yet to officially name a starting quarterback, most FBS teams have at least a good idea of who they will trot out this fall. After all, with the season now just a few weeks away, time is running out to come to a decision.
247Sports
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler 'handled adversity well' at Oklahoma, Shane Beamer says
After a tumultuous 2021 season at Oklahoma, quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina for the 2022 college football season. A former five-star recruit, Rattler has gotten nothing but praise from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who was with Oklahoma as the assistant head coach from 2018-20. "He's been fantastic,"...
Georgia football ‘looking for some mental and physical toughness’ from inside linebackers
Entering a new season, the Georgia Bulldogs understood it needed players to step up at inside linebacker after losing Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall. While a few players have shown flashes in the early part of fall camp, head coach Kirby Smart is still waiting for more. Smart...
247Sports
Ranking college football's best QB, WR, RB trifectas in 2022
The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, with Week 0 games kicking off two Saturdays from now. Week 1 of the season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 and ends with a game on Monday, Sept. 5. While many programs are still having various position battles...
On3’s 2022 rising star personnel and recruiting staffers you need to know
It should come as no surprise that the top three teams in the preseason polls – Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia – have all had recruiting classes that ranked in the top five nationally each of the past three recruiting cycles. While coaching is important, so is acquiring...
