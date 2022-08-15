ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Newswatch 16

Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

2022 Northampton County Senior Day

Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging will hold a 2022 Senior Day on Thursday, September 8th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the east side of Louise Moore Park, 151 Country Club Road, Easton, PA. The event will be held rain or shine and will feature food vendors, crafts, live music and Bingo.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Peron Development could sell Phillipsburg warehouse to a national developer, spokesman says

A cold-storage warehouse developer is in talks to buy the controversial property between Howard Street and the Delaware River in Phillipsburg from Peron Development LLC. Phillipsburg Town Council heard a request by the Bethlehem-based developer Tuesday for a 15-foot variance on a 50-foot warehouse proposed for 170 Howard St. The height variance is a must-have for the buyer, Peron’s director of development told council.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing

MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Bethlehem police detail public safety responses during Musikfest 2022

Bethlehem police say they responded to 89 calls during this year’s Musikfest, which wrapped up Sunday. At the Bethlehem City Council meeting Tuesday, Police Chief Michelle Kott said 33 calls were about incidents on the South Side — and 56 pertained to the North Side during the 10-day event.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plainfield Twp. planners table proposal for 2 new warehouses

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission in Northampton County voted Monday night to table the land development application for two new warehouses. CRG Services Management was back before the planning commission for its proposed warehouses at 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The proposed buildings will total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with the larger building at 786,000 square feet and the other at 308,000 square feet.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Who Drove Into Barricade Near US Capitol Had Hellertown Ties

A man who authorities say ended his own life after driving into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., early Sunday previously lived in Hellertown and lived in this area as recently as two years ago. Law enforcement authorities in the nation’s capital identified the man as 29-year-old...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh University gets $8M donation for Goodman athletic expansion

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An anonymous gift is helping Lehigh University expand facilities at its athletic campus. Parents of a current Lehigh student-athlete are donating $8 million to the project on the Goodman Campus in Bethlehem, the school said Tuesday. The gift allows the university to move forward with its $30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill

As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
wlvr.org

Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op

After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DHL Supply Chain in Tatamy to cut 58 jobs by end of September

TATAMY, Pa. - DHL Supply Chain, a global logistics company, will cut 58 jobs in Northampton County within two months, according to a State of Pennsylvania notice. The Tatamy site will close effective Sept. 30, according to the posting from the state Department of Labor & Industry. The 120 Commerce...
TATAMY, PA

