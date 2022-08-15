Read full article on original website
Bethlehem is in top 10 of Realtor.com’s ‘2022 Hottest ZIP Codes in America’
Bethlehem cracked the top 10 of the “Hottest ZIP Codes” in America for 2022, according to Realtor.com. Realtor.com says the ZIP codes ranking represents where “homes sold in just over a week (8 days) and received nearly four times more buyer views than a typical U.S. listing.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction to begin on 120-home development in Pohatcong Twp. next year
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 120-unit housing development is set to be built in Warren County, New Jersey. Larken Associates said Tuesday it has received approval for Monte View at Pohatcong, a luxury multifamily community located on High Street. Construction is slated to begin in the middle of 2023 with...
Lehigh Valley passenger rail: PennDOT, local transportation group starting study
Two months after local rail advocates complained the Lehigh Valley was falling behind in efforts to bring passenger rail back to the region, PennDOT and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced they will lead an analysis on the Allentown-NYC route. Announced in March 2021, the proposed Allentown-NYC route is part...
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
thevalleyledger.com
2022 Northampton County Senior Day
Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging will hold a 2022 Senior Day on Thursday, September 8th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the east side of Louise Moore Park, 151 Country Club Road, Easton, PA. The event will be held rain or shine and will feature food vendors, crafts, live music and Bingo.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 7/22/22-8/5/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation
A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer. ByHeart was launched in...
Peron Development could sell Phillipsburg warehouse to a national developer, spokesman says
A cold-storage warehouse developer is in talks to buy the controversial property between Howard Street and the Delaware River in Phillipsburg from Peron Development LLC. Phillipsburg Town Council heard a request by the Bethlehem-based developer Tuesday for a 15-foot variance on a 50-foot warehouse proposed for 170 Howard St. The height variance is a must-have for the buyer, Peron’s director of development told council.
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
wlvr.org
Bethlehem police detail public safety responses during Musikfest 2022
Bethlehem police say they responded to 89 calls during this year’s Musikfest, which wrapped up Sunday. At the Bethlehem City Council meeting Tuesday, Police Chief Michelle Kott said 33 calls were about incidents on the South Side — and 56 pertained to the North Side during the 10-day event.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plainfield Twp. planners table proposal for 2 new warehouses
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission in Northampton County voted Monday night to table the land development application for two new warehouses. CRG Services Management was back before the planning commission for its proposed warehouses at 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The proposed buildings will total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with the larger building at 786,000 square feet and the other at 308,000 square feet.
WFMZ-TV Online
Potential tenant for Phillipsburg warehouse interested in cold storage, rail access
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The vacant lot at 170 Howard St. in Phillipsburg may soon be the site of a cold storage facility offering 100 jobs and higher pay to the town's residents, according to a director with Peron Development. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday night for the potential...
sauconsource.com
Man Who Drove Into Barricade Near US Capitol Had Hellertown Ties
A man who authorities say ended his own life after driving into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., early Sunday previously lived in Hellertown and lived in this area as recently as two years ago. Law enforcement authorities in the nation’s capital identified the man as 29-year-old...
Meet the 2022 Liberty High School Grenadier Band (PHOTOS)
A new season is fast approaching, and The Liberty High School Grenadier Band is back at it again. The band practiced Wednesday outside the high school in Bethlehem. This year’s total number of band and color guard members is 180. They will be led by Drum Major Christopher Giannaras.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh University gets $8M donation for Goodman athletic expansion
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An anonymous gift is helping Lehigh University expand facilities at its athletic campus. Parents of a current Lehigh student-athlete are donating $8 million to the project on the Goodman Campus in Bethlehem, the school said Tuesday. The gift allows the university to move forward with its $30...
lvpnews.com
The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill
As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
wlvr.org
Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op
After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
WFMZ-TV Online
DHL Supply Chain in Tatamy to cut 58 jobs by end of September
TATAMY, Pa. - DHL Supply Chain, a global logistics company, will cut 58 jobs in Northampton County within two months, according to a State of Pennsylvania notice. The Tatamy site will close effective Sept. 30, according to the posting from the state Department of Labor & Industry. The 120 Commerce...
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
