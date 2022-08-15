Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Rudy Giuliani Slated to Face Grand Jury In Trump InvestigationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
brooklynvegan.com
Tour news: Guster, In Flames, Makaya McCraven, Thee Sacred Souls, more
CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE (TODD RUNDGREN, ADRIAN BELEW, MORE) This year's edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour includes Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Jeffrey Gaines, and more. They've added more dates, including two NYC shows. THEE SACRED SOULS. California soul trio Thee Sacred Souls...
brooklynvegan.com
Sleepyhead prep first album in 8 years (watch “Pam and Eddie” video)
NYC/Boston indie rock vets Sleepyhead will release New Alchemy, their first album in eight years, this Friday, August 19. They made it at legendary Boston studio Q Division, and the title was inspired by New Alchemy Institute, a utopian research facility founded by idealistic scientists in the 1970’s in Falmouth, Massachusetts, the hometown of Sleepyhead guitarist/vocalist Chris O’Rourke. For years O'Rourke had wanted to write songs about the trips there he took as a child, and here decided to use it for the new album's title.
brooklynvegan.com
Tour news: They Might Be Giants, Jeff Beck, Midnight Oil, Andrew Bird, more
Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Having recovered from a nasty auto accident earlier this year, John Flansburgh and longtime collaborator John Linnell will soon be taking They Might Be Giants back on the road. They've added a few shows amongst the many sold out dates, including Leesburg, VA, a second San Diego date, and San Francisco. Head here for all dates.
brooklynvegan.com
Knitting Factory Brooklyn announces final show
Knitting Factory is shutting down its Williamsburg location this month, and they've announced their final show. It's on August 21 with Hannibal Buress (and his Eshu Tune stage name), Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee, and "some surprises." Tickets are on sale now. Hannibal used to host a free comedy night at...
brooklynvegan.com
Solange composing score for New York City Ballet
The New York City Ballet has tapped Solange to compose a score for chamber ensemble for their Fall Fashion Gala. The score will accompany a currently untitled ballet choreographed by Gianna Reisen, her third work for NYCB, and will be performed by members of the New York City Ballet Orchestra and some of Solange's own collaborators.
brooklynvegan.com
Rough Trade presenting free, 2-day Indieplaza fest at Rockefeller Center
Record store Rough Trade is presenting Indieplaza, a free, two-day "celebration of independent music, merchandise, and workshops lands in the center of New York City" on September 17 & 18 at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center. Lined up to perform: Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, King Hannah, Cola, They Hate Change, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, Nation of Language (DJ set), Sessa, Sofie Royer, The Muckers, Say She She, Anxious, The Bobby Lees, Annie Hart, June McDoom, PJ Western and more to be announced.
brooklynvegan.com
Tour news: Flume, Taking Back Sunday, The Van Pelt, Anand Wilder, Found Footage Festival, more
Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Yeasayer's Anand Wilder will be on a Northeast tour in September starting with a show at NYC's Joe's Pub on 9/13. From there he hits New Haven, Boston, Waterbury, Hudson, Ridgefield, Brattleboro, Portland, Portsmouth, and Washington, DC.
