While there will be no votes taken tonight, Indiana Borough Council will have a special presentation as part of its work session. This month, the work session meeting will focus on reapportionment once again, as the borough considers its options for realigning the borough’s ward boundaries. During last month’s work session, many different options were considered, including increasing or decreasing the number of wards or eliminating the ward system altogether and going with an at-large system. Topics of discussion tonight will include an online survey for the Indiana Borough community to complete.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO