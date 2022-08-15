Read full article on original website
FLORENCE BLYSTONE LIPSIE, 85
Florence Blystone Lipsie, 85 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. She was born in Washington Township on January 28, 1937 to the late Arthur and Ethel (Harmon) Blystone. Raised in Girty, Flo attended Elderton High School and lived in the Plumville...
SHARON BERNICE BEILCHICK, 72
Sharon Bernice Beilchick, 72, of Northern Cambria, died Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 at her residence. Born October 7th, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Orrin F. Frye and June L. (Wise) Frye. She was the widow of George J. Beilchick Sr, who passed away June 24, 1993. Sharon...
DONNA LEE KROUSE, 76
Donna Lee Krouse, 76, of Indiana, formerly of Ernest, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center after a long battle of illnesses. The daughter of the late James L. and Helen Nellie (Moody) Schloder, she was born September 19, 1945 in Indiana. Donna was...
JOHN ROBERT BELLAS, 91
John Robert Bellas, 91, Homer City, PA, passed peacefully on August 13, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center with family at his side. The son of Paul and Mary (Rado) Bellas, he was born in Center Township, Indiana County on June 21, 1931. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
CHARLES D. WISE SR., 43
Charles D. Wise Sr. 43 of Clymer PA, tragically passed away due to an accident, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was the son of John and Rose (Huey) Wise Sr., born April 24, 1979 in Indiana, PA. Charles enjoyed riding on the Harley, hunting, spending time with Tiff and...
WILLIAM S. STANCOMBE JR., 57
William S. Stancombe, Jr., 57, of Indiana, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 while at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings. The son of William S. and Jean (Greenawalt) Stancombe, Sr., he was born July 12, 1965 in Indiana, PA. William served in the United States Army for 28...
HOMER CITY MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Homer City man was one of two people injured in a crash in Salem Township, Westmoreland County Wednesday morning. State police from the Kiski Barracks say the crash happened at 6:36 in the morning on Route 66 where a bridge carries Route 22 over it. 27-year-old Tyler Strini of Homer City was driving his car North and did not slow down for stopped traffic ahead of him, rear-ending a car driven by 56-year-old John Farally of Pitcarin. Both vehicles were disabled, with Strini’s car in the middle of the intersection and Farally’s car going to the Southbound Route 22 offramp to 66.
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP STEADILY
The national and statewide gas price averages continue to go down steadily. Triple A reports that the national average is $3.93 a gallon this morning. That’s a drop of a penny from yesterday, six cents from last week and nearly 60 cents from last month. The continued descent in prices can be attributed to a lack of demand in gasoline and stable oil prices.
ONE INJURED IN KITTANNING FIRE
UPDATE: Reports now say that the fire was at the home of a family of four, who remain unidentified. One of the family members, a 14-year-old, was burned in the fire and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. No word yet on the cause. WHAT WE PREVIOUSLY...
MARY KAY (VARGO) KELLY, 62
Mary Kay (Vargo) Kelly, 62, of Homer City, passed away on August 15, 2022. She was the daughter of Mary Jo Vargo and the late Edward “Banjo” Vargo. She was born on January 28, 1960. Mary Kay was very fond of her Yorkie dogs and was the number...
MAN KILLED IN TRACTOR ROLLOVER IDENTIFIED
More information was released on the fatal accident that happened on Sunday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said that 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise of Clymer was mowing a field when the International Harvester Tractor he was operating ran into a stump and caused it to rollover. Wise became entrapped by the tractor and had to be rescued by Marion Center and Commodore firefighters.
CLYMER NATIVE STAHL BECOMES FIRST SPAATZ AWARD RECIPIENT IN INDIANA COUNTY
For the first time in history, an Indiana County resident was awarded the highest honor in the Civil Air Patrol during a ceremony Monday night. Cadet Colonel Gwen Stahl was awarded the General Carl A. Spaatz award at the KCAC in front of colleagues, county officials and family members. General Spaatz was the first Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and set a flight endurance record of 154 hours.
DEFENSE STATES ITS CASE ON SECOND DAY OF CAMP
A second day of training camp for IUP and defense took center stage as the team mixed it up for some live action. IUP is the co-favorite along with Slippery Rock to win the PSAC West, according to the conference’s coaches, but the Crimson Hawks have some work to do to earn respect on the national stage. The American Football Coaches Association national preseason Top 25 poll released yesterday has IUP in the “others receiving votes” category, receiving 79 points, which places them 27th overall.
INDIANA BOYS AND GIRLS BOTH WIN GOLF MATCHES, RIVER VALLEY FALLS
Indiana’s boys pulled off a narrow five-stroke victory over Kiski Area yesterday at Willowbrook Country Club. Trevor Todd shot 2-over 38 to earn medalist honors. Harrison Martineau shot a solid 41 and Gabe Nettleton a 45. Adam Cowburn and Ash Lockard each had a 48. Indiana is 2-0 and opens section play at home on Thursday against Hempfield.
ITALIAN FESTIVAL A ROUSING SUCCESS
On Sunday, the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street was packed as people turned up for the Italian Festival to help child healthcare. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the festival returned to Downtown Indiana with live music, food and drink and a vintage car cruise. Unofficial reports say close to 4,000 people were in attendance for the event. The event was co-organized by Mike Peter and Dennis Della Penna, co-owners of Bruno’s Restaurant, and Nick Karos, the owner of Nap’s and Josephine’s.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL HEARS RESULTS OF REAPPORTIONMENT SURVEY
The Indiana Borough Council heard the results of a community survey about reapportionment on Tuesday night during the monthly work session. One of the questions asked by the survey was if participants wanted an at-large system, a two-ward system or a three-ward system. And the results showed close to 50 percent of those who took the poll wanted the at-large system, while the rest of the votes were evenly split between a two-ward system and a three-ward system. Kaycee Newell, the chair of the Ad Hoc Reapportionment Committee, said that she expected some different results.
MARGARET “PEG” CZORA, 89
Margaret “Peg” Czora, 89, of Ernest, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 while at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home. The daughter of Thomas and Gertrude (Neale) Smith, born December 13, 1932 in Ernest, PA. Peg attended the Ernest Bible Church and loved her church family. She was a...
CAR FIRE, FALSE ALARMS AND ELECTRICAL FIRE MAKE UP CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County first responders were kept busy yesterday with several different calls across the area. At 10:23 AM yesterday, Indiana Fire Association Members were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Maple Street in White Township for a report of a car on fire endangering a mobile home. A quick response from fire crews resulted in the fire being extinguished quickly, with little damage to the car and no damage to the structure. No injuries were reported.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO CONTINUE REAPPORTIONMENT DISCUSSION TONIGHT
While there will be no votes taken tonight, Indiana Borough Council will have a special presentation as part of its work session. This month, the work session meeting will focus on reapportionment once again, as the borough considers its options for realigning the borough’s ward boundaries. During last month’s work session, many different options were considered, including increasing or decreasing the number of wards or eliminating the ward system altogether and going with an at-large system. Topics of discussion tonight will include an online survey for the Indiana Borough community to complete.
POLICE REPORTS: VANDALISM, ID THEFT
State police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents in the Rural Valley region. Troopers from the Kittanning barracks say that three mailboxes on the same post were recently damaged in an incident that reportedly happened between August 12th and 13th, affecting mailboxes belonging to people between the ages of 52 and 61. The damage was valued at $105 for all three boxes. Anyone with information is advised to call state police at 724-543-2011.
