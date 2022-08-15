A Homer City man was one of two people injured in a crash in Salem Township, Westmoreland County Wednesday morning. State police from the Kiski Barracks say the crash happened at 6:36 in the morning on Route 66 where a bridge carries Route 22 over it. 27-year-old Tyler Strini of Homer City was driving his car North and did not slow down for stopped traffic ahead of him, rear-ending a car driven by 56-year-old John Farally of Pitcarin. Both vehicles were disabled, with Strini’s car in the middle of the intersection and Farally’s car going to the Southbound Route 22 offramp to 66.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO