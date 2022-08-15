Fazoli’s in Dublin – in the former Shoney’s location – opens officially Tuesday. This afternoon, invited guests and members of the county’s business and government communities got a sneak peek during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Following remarks by local officials along with Fazoli’s management, the ribbon was cut (above) to signify the opening of the restaurant – located off Cleburne Boulevard (Route 100) in Dublin. Invited guests were treated to a complimentary dinner – giving staff an opportunity to practice on the eve of their opening day. Pictured at left, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Cunningham addresses the gathering while Board of Supervisors Chairman Laura Walters looks on. (Mike Williams/The Patriot)

DUBLIN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO