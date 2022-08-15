Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Shelley Evans Montgomery
Shelley Evans Montgomery, age 90 of Salem passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in the Salem Health and Rehab. Born May 29, 1932, he was the son of the late Donnie Edgar Montgomery and Josie Quesenberry Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Les Montgomery, and sisters, Catherine Harris, Evelyn Walters, and Reba Farmer.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Randall Creed Sumner
Randall Creed Sumner, age 75, of Pulaski, VA, went to His Heavenly Home, August 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents A. C. Sumner and Alene Sumner, and Grover and Bonnie Boothe. Randy retired as Facility Manager for Pyrotechnics by Grucci in Radford VA. Previously, he worked...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Randall “Randy” C. Sumner
Randall “Randy” C. Sumner, age 75 of Pulaski, died late Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount residents call for establishment of homeless shelter
Stephen Kaplan used to make a living setting up sound systems like the one in the Rocky Mount Town Council chambers. These days, he's dedicated to serving the homeless population in Franklin County. "I've never not had a car or a place to sleep at night. Once I saw it,...
pcpatriot.com
Fazoli’s set to open in Dublin on Tuesday
Fazoli’s in Dublin – in the former Shoney’s location – opens officially Tuesday. This afternoon, invited guests and members of the county’s business and government communities got a sneak peek during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Following remarks by local officials along with Fazoli’s management, the ribbon was cut (above) to signify the opening of the restaurant – located off Cleburne Boulevard (Route 100) in Dublin. Invited guests were treated to a complimentary dinner – giving staff an opportunity to practice on the eve of their opening day. Pictured at left, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Cunningham addresses the gathering while Board of Supervisors Chairman Laura Walters looks on. (Mike Williams/The Patriot)
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
WDBJ7.com
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
NRVNews
Reed, Timothy Scott
Timothy Scott Reed, age 43, of Christiansburg VA died Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. Tim is survived by: his wife, Kathryn Reed. Children Ezekiel Reed, Chloe Reed, Isabel Reed and Timothy (TJ) Reed Jr. Sister and brother in law: Kayla and Kevin Lucas. Nieces and Nephew: Allie and Levi Lucas, Reagan, Sadie and Josie Whitlock. Best Friend: Adam Walker.
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
WSLS
Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
Giles Co. authorities report possible sighting of man wanted after police chase, crash in Craig Co.
UPDATE 5:13 p.m. (8/16/22): The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are pursuing a possible sighting of the fugitive facing multiple charges following a police chase and a crash in Craig County last week. “There has been a POSSIBLE sighting of the fugitive, SHAWN TOLBERT, in the Newport area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook […]
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
wfxrtv.com
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
pcpatriot.com
No gas leak detected at Critzer; school to open Thursday
Critzer Elementary School, in accordance with guidelines established in its school safety plan, was evacuated at approximately 9 a.m. today when teachers and students reported smelling gas in one wing of the school. Students were transported home by bus or released to their parents at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a determination was made that it might be early afternoon before the building could be cleared.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linkous Auction Group in Christiansburg specializes in firearms. That’s how owner Taylor Linkous knew he had something special when selling an 1847 Colt Walker revolver in a recent auction. The gun sold to someone in Texas for over $250,000. ”There’s less than 35 known in...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS goes back to school
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
