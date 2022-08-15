Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers have embarked on their eight-show run across the Northeast. Although the excursion commenced last week in Bridgeport, Conn., with The Wood Brothers as the opening act, it has led to many moments of creative collaboration between the two groups on stage throughout their joint stint. On Saturday, vocalist Oliver Wood joined Greensky Bluegrass on their rendition of The Allman Brothers Band classic, “Midnight Rider,” during the halfway point of the performance. The cover came after a segued pairing on “While Waiting” and “Kerosene” and spilled over into a take on “Steam Powered Aeroplane.”

