2022 08/23 – Larry Allen Ellis, Sr
On August 16, 2022, Larry Allen Ellis, Sr. passed away at the age of 79 at his home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Larry was born November 2, 1942, in Mount Vernon to the late Everett Leslie and Mary Alice (Carlton) Ellis. He was a veteran of the army service where he drove a mail truck. After leaving the service, he drove a truck until he retired. He married his wife, Sylvia Maxine (Reese) Ellis on May 28, 1967, in Blytheville, Arkansas. They were married for forty-nine years before she passed away in 2017.
2022 08/22 – Donna Marie Forsberg
Donna Marie Forsberg, 81, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:18 pm August 15, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born March 18, 1941, in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Anthony and Dorothy (Pribyl) Fontana. Donna married Bradley Forsberg. In addition to her beloved husband, Donna is survived by her son, Lance Forsberg and wife, Elizabeth of Carbondale, Illinois; grandchildren, Allison Forsberg, Ethan Forsberg, and Oliver Wegrzyn; and several nieces and nephews.
2022 08/19 – Wayne Martin
Wayne Martin, 70, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 5:43 am August 16, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born February 9, 1952, in Anaheim, California to the late Glen Frank and Beverly (Ellis) Martin. Wayne married Debra “Debbie” (Stutesman) Martin on June 1, 1973, in Casey, Illinois. In addition to his loving wife of forty-nine years, Wayne is survived by his children, Amy McKinney and husband, Shawn of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Caleb Martin and wife, Lynett of Russellville, Indiana; grandchildren, Megan, Madison, Matthew, Paige, Rylan, Emma; and siblings, Cathy Davis, Brad Harris, Don Harris.
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
Trump-backed Kari Lake walks fine line with Ron DeSantis in Arizona
(PHOENIX, Ariz.) — Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake, a former Phoenix news anchor who has seized the conservative spotlight in recent weeks, was careful not to forget former President Donald Trump when she joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a rally Sunday, even as DeSantis seeks to raise his national profile ahead of a potential presidential run against Trump.
Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for first time in special election with Sarah Palin
(WASHINGTON) — On Tuesday, for the first time, Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting — and it’ll be for a special general election to fill the state’s only House seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. Three candidates advanced from a crowded special primary...
