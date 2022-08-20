On August 16, 2022, Larry Allen Ellis, Sr. passed away at the age of 79 at his home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Larry was born November 2, 1942, in Mount Vernon to the late Everett Leslie and Mary Alice (Carlton) Ellis. He was a veteran of the army service where he drove a mail truck. After leaving the service, he drove a truck until he retired. He married his wife, Sylvia Maxine (Reese) Ellis on May 28, 1967, in Blytheville, Arkansas. They were married for forty-nine years before she passed away in 2017.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO