Polk County, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Summer Bird Walk at FENCE

Join FENCE for a Summer bird walk around the property! Late Summer can be full of surprises. As fall migration begins, you never know what birds you might find! Join Michael Plauche, Ventures Birding guide, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 for an easy and enjoyable morning exploring the trails at FENCE in search of resident birds as well as early migrants.
TRYON, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 food vendor lineup

Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, has finalized its 2022 food vendor list. The festival, which will be held Oct. 14-16, will feature over 250 menu items from 50 restaurants, including:. Abanico. Aspen Street Sweets. Barberitos. Barley’s Taproom...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host 30th annual Spirit Fest

Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the 30th annual Spirit Fest, an annual faith-based event, on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Spirit Fest, which will be held at 650 N. Academy St. in Greenville, will feature performances by:. Chandler Moore of Maverick City Music. Tye Tribbett. Tamela Mann. Bishop William...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Resource fair at Columbus Library

COLUMBUS – Polk County Public Libraries and Polk County Health and Human Services are partnering to offer a resource fair at Columbus Library on Thursday, August 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. Polk County Public Libraries will register attendees for library cards and provide information about their services and programs. Polk County Health and Human Services will offer car seat safety inspections and details about their car seat, diaper, and prenatal vitamin programs. There will also be raffles and giveaways for attendees!
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Mark your calendar for Saluda’s next Top of the Grade concert

The Top of the Grade Summer Concert Series’ next performance is on August 26 featuring Peggy Ratusz & Friends. A well-established presence in the Asheville music scene, Peggy Ratusz and her array of musical configurations will perform an infectious, sultry, multi-layered brand of original, traditional and modern blues, soul, R&B and jazz.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Summer lingers on

“I saw the clear afternoon, casting the shadows of chairs one way in the room, so that the season was as clear within a house as out of doors. The shadows had the time of day written into them, as well as the look of autumn.” ~ Louise Bogan.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Local winery to host Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022 this Saturday

TRYON––This Saturday, Mountain Brook Vineyards is hosting Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022, alongside Bryzen Promotions. Eventgoers will be able to spend the afternoon sipping on fine wine while listening to live jazz. Mountain Brook Vineyards, located at 731 Phillips Dairy Rd in the Green Creek area of Polk County, sits on 75 acres and is the perfect setting to enjoy great music and award-winning wine.
TRYON, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

80+ Vintage Games to Play at the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC

Have you visited the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC? You can play over 80 different historic pinball and arcade games. They have games vintage cames that cover arcade game history for the last 7 decades. Get a peek inside these machines and see how they work. Visiting the museum is totally free, and if you want to play the games pay $12 and play all day. Here’s everything you need to know to visit the Appalachian Pinball Museum!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Top Horse Trainer in Tryon Takes on New Creative Endeavors

At a young age Doubek, owner and operator of Renovatio Farms in Tryon, was more than just bitten by the equestrian bug. She was bitten by an actual horse. Her mom, Sherry, tells the story of a three-year-old Trayce sneaking off in the Illinois winter to visit a neighbor’s pony and being found later with the pony’s teeth marks on her tiny shoulder. Trayce says, “I was deadset on winning the affections of that little carnivorous fellow.” And every other horse and four-legged friend has been lucky to cross her path since that moment.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce to hold quarterly meeting

Discussions to include Rails-to-Trails project, projected economic impact. LANDRUM– On Thursday, September 1, Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their quarterly meeting at the Landrum Depot. The meeting will include discussion on the expected economic impact that the Rails-to-Trails project may have on area businesses. Set to...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Saga of Daniel Morgan

One of the first colts saved by HERD, Daniel Morgan, we named after the famous American Revolutionary War hero who fought on January 17, 1781, near the town of Cowpens, South Carolina. The battle was a turning point in history for the American Revolution. Today in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, on Morgan Square, one can visit a bronze masterpiece of Daniel Morgan. The statue was erected in 1881. The renowned sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward created it. The monument commemorates his valor and victory at the Battle of Cowpens. Morgan was one of the most respected battlefield tacticians of the American Revolutionary War of 1775–1783.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk Volleyball 2022: Familiar faces seek return to familiar winning places

Molly Hill hopes a repeat of last year will not lead to a rerun of last year. Take a look at the 2022 roster for Polk County’s volleyball squad and you’ll be forgiven for thinking it’s an outdated copy. This year’s Wolverines, who begin their regular season Tuesday at East Henderson, are almost an exact mirror of last year’s squad, with only two seniors lost to graduation.
POLK COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward

SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well, the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County

FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
POLK COUNTY, NC
wbhsbullseye.com

Introduction to Olivia Eberhardt

Olivia Eberhardt is a junior at West Boca High School. She is originally from Asheville, North Carolina, where she lived up until middle school. After moving to Florida, Olivia attended Bak Middle School of the Arts, where she was accepted into the dance program. Although she doesn’t dance anymore, she has found many new exciting hobbies. Olivia loves to go to the gym, which has led her to take an interest in weightlifting. She loves representing her school, and really makes an effort to show it. While already balancing her high level classes, she is also part of the school Weightlifting team, Key Club, Teens of Pink Ribbon, and was previously a part of Student Government, serving as last year’s Sophomore Class Secretary. On top of all this, she aspires to join the track team this year. Over the summer, Olivia took on a job at a warehouse for her dad’s company. She found out that she really loves working and is now looking for a new job to pursue this school year. Even with her super busy schedule, Olivia always makes sure to find time to spend with her friends and family. At home, she lives with her mom, dad, and two dogs Echo and Bean. Echo is a calm and sweet German Shepherd, and Bean is a crazy but cute Jack Russell. A fun fact about Olivia is that she is Polish, German, and Irish. She also has a half brother, Trevor, who is 35 years old.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville

“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
ASHEVILLE, NC

