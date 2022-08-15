Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Summer Bird Walk at FENCE
Join FENCE for a Summer bird walk around the property! Late Summer can be full of surprises. As fall migration begins, you never know what birds you might find! Join Michael Plauche, Ventures Birding guide, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 for an easy and enjoyable morning exploring the trails at FENCE in search of resident birds as well as early migrants.
greenvillejournal.com
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 food vendor lineup
Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, has finalized its 2022 food vendor list. The festival, which will be held Oct. 14-16, will feature over 250 menu items from 50 restaurants, including:. Abanico. Aspen Street Sweets. Barberitos. Barley’s Taproom...
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host 30th annual Spirit Fest
Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the 30th annual Spirit Fest, an annual faith-based event, on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Spirit Fest, which will be held at 650 N. Academy St. in Greenville, will feature performances by:. Chandler Moore of Maverick City Music. Tye Tribbett. Tamela Mann. Bishop William...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Resource fair at Columbus Library
COLUMBUS – Polk County Public Libraries and Polk County Health and Human Services are partnering to offer a resource fair at Columbus Library on Thursday, August 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. Polk County Public Libraries will register attendees for library cards and provide information about their services and programs. Polk County Health and Human Services will offer car seat safety inspections and details about their car seat, diaper, and prenatal vitamin programs. There will also be raffles and giveaways for attendees!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Mark your calendar for Saluda’s next Top of the Grade concert
The Top of the Grade Summer Concert Series’ next performance is on August 26 featuring Peggy Ratusz & Friends. A well-established presence in the Asheville music scene, Peggy Ratusz and her array of musical configurations will perform an infectious, sultry, multi-layered brand of original, traditional and modern blues, soul, R&B and jazz.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Summer lingers on
“I saw the clear afternoon, casting the shadows of chairs one way in the room, so that the season was as clear within a house as out of doors. The shadows had the time of day written into them, as well as the look of autumn.” ~ Louise Bogan.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local winery to host Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022 this Saturday
TRYON––This Saturday, Mountain Brook Vineyards is hosting Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022, alongside Bryzen Promotions. Eventgoers will be able to spend the afternoon sipping on fine wine while listening to live jazz. Mountain Brook Vineyards, located at 731 Phillips Dairy Rd in the Green Creek area of Polk County, sits on 75 acres and is the perfect setting to enjoy great music and award-winning wine.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
80+ Vintage Games to Play at the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC
Have you visited the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC? You can play over 80 different historic pinball and arcade games. They have games vintage cames that cover arcade game history for the last 7 decades. Get a peek inside these machines and see how they work. Visiting the museum is totally free, and if you want to play the games pay $12 and play all day. Here’s everything you need to know to visit the Appalachian Pinball Museum!
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Citizens work with local land trust to bring ‘Green Cemetery’ to Polk County
SALUDA – Sarah Lasswell, a casket maker out of Asheville, recently has been working with the Saluda Community Land Trust (SCLT) and other local citizens to bring a Green Cemetery to Polk County, a cemetery that offers a burial option with minimal environmental impact. Despite “green” burial being an...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Top Horse Trainer in Tryon Takes on New Creative Endeavors
At a young age Doubek, owner and operator of Renovatio Farms in Tryon, was more than just bitten by the equestrian bug. She was bitten by an actual horse. Her mom, Sherry, tells the story of a three-year-old Trayce sneaking off in the Illinois winter to visit a neighbor’s pony and being found later with the pony’s teeth marks on her tiny shoulder. Trayce says, “I was deadset on winning the affections of that little carnivorous fellow.” And every other horse and four-legged friend has been lucky to cross her path since that moment.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce to hold quarterly meeting
Discussions to include Rails-to-Trails project, projected economic impact. LANDRUM– On Thursday, September 1, Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their quarterly meeting at the Landrum Depot. The meeting will include discussion on the expected economic impact that the Rails-to-Trails project may have on area businesses. Set to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Saga of Daniel Morgan
One of the first colts saved by HERD, Daniel Morgan, we named after the famous American Revolutionary War hero who fought on January 17, 1781, near the town of Cowpens, South Carolina. The battle was a turning point in history for the American Revolution. Today in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, on Morgan Square, one can visit a bronze masterpiece of Daniel Morgan. The statue was erected in 1881. The renowned sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward created it. The monument commemorates his valor and victory at the Battle of Cowpens. Morgan was one of the most respected battlefield tacticians of the American Revolutionary War of 1775–1783.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Volleyball 2022: Familiar faces seek return to familiar winning places
Molly Hill hopes a repeat of last year will not lead to a rerun of last year. Take a look at the 2022 roster for Polk County’s volleyball squad and you’ll be forgiven for thinking it’s an outdated copy. This year’s Wolverines, who begin their regular season Tuesday at East Henderson, are almost an exact mirror of last year’s squad, with only two seniors lost to graduation.
The Post and Courier
Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward
SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well, the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
WYFF4.com
Students, spectators face 'clear bag protocol' at Oconee County School District sports events
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Another Upstate school district announced Tuesday it will allow people to only carry clear bags and backpacks to athletic events this school year. The School District of Oconee County said in a release it will implement a clear bag protocol as part of the screening process at all athletic events.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
wbhsbullseye.com
Introduction to Olivia Eberhardt
Olivia Eberhardt is a junior at West Boca High School. She is originally from Asheville, North Carolina, where she lived up until middle school. After moving to Florida, Olivia attended Bak Middle School of the Arts, where she was accepted into the dance program. Although she doesn’t dance anymore, she has found many new exciting hobbies. Olivia loves to go to the gym, which has led her to take an interest in weightlifting. She loves representing her school, and really makes an effort to show it. While already balancing her high level classes, she is also part of the school Weightlifting team, Key Club, Teens of Pink Ribbon, and was previously a part of Student Government, serving as last year’s Sophomore Class Secretary. On top of all this, she aspires to join the track team this year. Over the summer, Olivia took on a job at a warehouse for her dad’s company. She found out that she really loves working and is now looking for a new job to pursue this school year. Even with her super busy schedule, Olivia always makes sure to find time to spend with her friends and family. At home, she lives with her mom, dad, and two dogs Echo and Bean. Echo is a calm and sweet German Shepherd, and Bean is a crazy but cute Jack Russell. A fun fact about Olivia is that she is Polish, German, and Irish. She also has a half brother, Trevor, who is 35 years old.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville
“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
Spartanburg School District 3 students benefit from school renovations
All five schools in Spartanburg County District Three Schools spent the summer being renovated in preparation for the new school year.
