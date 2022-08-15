Read full article on original website
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd
Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection
For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
The Jordan TWO TREY Appears In A Refreshed “Ice Blue”
The next in a line of polarizing hybrid models by Jordan Brand is the TWO TREY — a revised spin on the 6 Rings concept. Featuring design DNA from the seven shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his six NBA Championship runs in the 1990s, the TWO TREY does its best attempt to weld together keynote details, each capturing a fraction of the spotlight without overpowering one another.
Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed
Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
Organic Patterns Grow On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has effectively run wild with the silhouette creatively, imaging the classic in ways never-before-attempted. And though much more subdued relative to a few past releases, this upcoming colorway is equally novel, as its suedes are brushed with a unique, organic-like pattern.
This Nike Air Force 1 Mid Gives A Subtle Scare Ahead Of Halloween
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been ridiculed by the sneaker space’s gatekeepers, but it’s turned some skeptics into believers over the last seven months thanks to a healthy mix of retros, new styles and special collaborations. As autumn inches closer, the mid-top take on Bruce...
An Exotic Nike Air Force 1 Mid Appears In White Reptile Skin
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, racking up an expensive haul complete with gold toothbrushes and LV-produced materials. Faux snakeskin has appeared many a time this past year, too, and now it’s even dressing the shoe’s mid-top trim. But whereas previous...
This Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gradient Goes From Navy To “University Blue”
Far from being a popular silhouette, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 continues to boast a cult-like following across select parts of the globe. Recently, the Tuned Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in a gradient of blue tones. Akin to Sean McDowell’s original proposition from 1998, the third installment of the “Tn”...
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue
In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
