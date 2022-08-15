Madison LeCroy’s Biggest ‘Southern Charm’ Lesson: ‘Be Heartless in This Industry – You Can’t Trust Anyone’

Madison LeCroy said Southern Charm showed her that she should keep her friends close and her enemies closer.

LeCroy recently answered questions about the show and her engagement, admitting that being on a reality show like Southern Charm proves that reality actually does bite.

Madison said reality shows like ‘Southern Charm’ showed her you can’t trust anyone

LeCroy teased that trust is not a virtue in reality television and shared her biggest lesson from being on the show. “Be heartless in this industry because you literally can’t trust anyone,” she wrote on her Instagram story . “You think some people are your friends but then you realize.”

Madison LeCroy | Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I think we all know you don’t want to be on my bad side,” she continued. “Looking forward to the reunion.”

Olivia Flowers says Madison has been on a ‘shade tour’ and Kathryn Dennis agreed

While LeCroy didn’t explain her remark about “trust,” it may have something to do with Olivia Flowers and Kathryn Dennis’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen .

Flowers said LeCroy continues to text Austen Kroll – long after they had broken up and now that LeCroy is engaged. Flowers is dating Kroll but said LeCroy continues to shade her and her relationship with Kroll.

“She’s been on a world tour [of shade] since [the affair rumors with] A-Rod came out,” Dennis said of LeCroy on WWHL . During last year’s reunion, Craig Conover blurted out that LeCroy was sleeping with a “married MLB player.” Days later that MLB player was revealed as Alex Rodriguez, who was dating Jennifer Lopez at the time.

Madison and Leva Bonaparte also have a falling out on ‘Southern Charm’

But LeCroy’s comment was likely targeted at Leva Bonaparte, who unfollowed most of the Southern Charm cast , including Madison LeCroy, shortly after filming wrapped. LeCroy said she and Bonaparte will have a pretty explosive fight on the show. “All I can say is my fight with her, unfortunately, didn’t get captured, but it’s still coming,” LeCroy told US Weekly . “Yeah — that’s all I’m gonna say.”

LeCroy added that she was eyeing the reunion. “Until I see exactly what she says about me and we’ve actually already cleared the air … because I’m gonna be honest, I kind of lay the hammer down a little bit,” she said. “I might take back and apologize again, but yeah, we’re fine. I mean fine is the way I would put it.”

For her part, Bonaparte told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she unfollowed the cast because she was sick of the drama and fighting. “So, I definitely had some feelings. It was like a crazy fun but also heavy season. Only at the end, I was just so stressed out and tired that I was like, I don’t want to see some of these faces for a while,” she teased.

“So it was maybe a little bit more severe than it needed to be, but I kind of am a little bit severe sometimes,” Bonaparte added. “I’m just like, I don’t want to see your face for a little bit. It’s just I’m trying to protect my own energy or whatever. And some of them took it really personally, but I just was like, listen, I just I don’t want to see your face. And, in real life, if we need to have a conversation. Because I’m a very real life person.”

