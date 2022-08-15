In their game on Monday against Bismark, both boys and girls Prescott Curley Wolves Golf Teams defeated the Lions for their first conference match, and two Curley Wolves left the course as medalists, Jace Cummings and Lainey Robbins. This was Robbins first time as a medalist, plus Cummings first even par. Coach Mike Godwin said he was thrilled with the outcome of the game. “I was real happy with both the boys’ and girls’ performance,” Godwin said. “Hopefully, we can continue that effort against Harmony Grove and Ouachita this afternoon, as well as for the rest of the season.”

BISMARCK, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO