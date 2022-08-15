Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Kay King Stark
Kay passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, with her son by her side. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 27, 1936, to Marguerite and Karl King Jr. Kay spent her childhood in Prescott, Arkansas. She was the first Nevada County Fair Queen. Kay met Johnny Stark...
swark.today
David Porterfield
David L. Porterfield, 77, of Hope passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Texarkana. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 am-11:00 am at The First United Methodist Church of Hope. A Celebration of Life will follow, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. FULL OBIT TO...
swark.today
Hope Tourism Commission contracts with CJRW for promotions work, hears report on Watermelon Festival, Pocket Park
At the August regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission, moved a week back because of the Watermelon Festival, members voted late Tuesday afternoon to contract with CJRW Advertising for a package of services promoting the area, reviewed budget numbers and heard a report from the Fair Park superintendent on the progress of the Pocket Park and on the success of the Watermelon Festival.
swark.today
Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow
Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
2022 Prescott Fall Festival & Trade Days sponsorship deadline August 17
From the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce:. Tomorrow is the deadline to have your Fall Festival Sponsorships in to the Chamber of Commerce to have your sponsorship listed on the Festival shirts and other print materials!. If you would like to be a 2022 Festival Sponsor, please contact Jamie at...
swark.today
Hope City Board rezones three properties, hears report on Watermelon Festival success
Most of the decisions made during the Hope City Board of Directors meeting Tuesday night were approvals of rezoning requests. But the board also permitted City Director Catherine Cook to sign an engineering contract for starting the process of building an ultraviolet light-based treatment unit at one of the city’s two waste water plants.
swark.today
Watermelon Walk Window Decorating Contest Winners Announced
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 1st Annual Watermelon Walk.
swark.today
Old Washington Farmer’s Market to hold watermelon weigh-off September 3
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market will host an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. They then give prizes for the largest weighed item of its type across the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
swark.today
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Shares Ticket Link for September 10 Event
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association launched their online ticket sales yesterday for the upcoming concert at Klipsch Auditorium. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, KHMA will welcome former Governor Mike Huckabee and the Capitol Offense Band in concert from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the auditorium. General Admission tickets are...
swark.today
Police report safe Watermelon Festival
From the points of view of the Hempstead County Sheriff and the Assistant Chief of Hope Police Department, the Watermelon Festival was a safe one, without major incident. Sheriff James Singleton said there was nothing major to report in the way of crime or safety issues. “We were responsible for the concert, and it went exceptionally well. Everybody was well behaved.”
swark.today
HWL Labor Day Closure
The HWL office will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day. If there is a water or electric emergency please call 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the payment kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
swark.today
Curley Wolves Golf Teams defeat Bismarck; Cummings, Robbins medalists
In their game on Monday against Bismark, both boys and girls Prescott Curley Wolves Golf Teams defeated the Lions for their first conference match, and two Curley Wolves left the course as medalists, Jace Cummings and Lainey Robbins. This was Robbins first time as a medalist, plus Cummings first even par. Coach Mike Godwin said he was thrilled with the outcome of the game. “I was real happy with both the boys’ and girls’ performance,” Godwin said. “Hopefully, we can continue that effort against Harmony Grove and Ouachita this afternoon, as well as for the rest of the season.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
HHS Band performs during Open House
The Hope Bobcats Band performs during last week’s Open House! Be sure to check out their show during Bobcats Football Games! Thanks to Chris Davis for providing these pictures.
Comments / 0