seehafernews.com
Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award
Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
Joint Finance Committee Reallocates Money For Youth Corrections Facilities
The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has reallocated more than $21 million in bonding to cover the rising costs of building new youth corrections facilities. State Representative Evan Goyke of Milwaukee calls Tuesday’s move at the Capitol “one significant step forward in the right direction.”. The new...
2022 Wisconsin State Fair Attendance Tops 1 Million
Officials say the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair attendance has topped one million. That figure represents a 19-percent increase from last year for the 11-day run. The people filling the fairgrounds in West Allis consumed more than 320,000 cream puffs and 100,000 earns of corn. The livestock, meat product, and dairy...
Election Challenge Filed In Vos Victory Over Steen
The Wisconsin group calling itself HOT Government has filed an election challenge in Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ Republican primary victory over Adam Steen. The initial challenge was filed against the results in Racine County. Harry Wait of Union Grove is that group’s president. He claims that “algorithms” were...
Green Bay Homicide Victim Identified
The man who was allegedly killed by a man being held in Alabama has been revealed. According to the Green Bay Police Department, they found the body of 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst in the 1300 block of Packerland Drive on August 2nd. Caleb Anderson is believed to be the person...
Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
Deadline In Lawsuit Over 1849 Wisconsin Abortion Law Extended
The deadline in a lawsuit over an 1849 Wisconsin abortion law has been extended. Three Republican lawmakers are named in the suit – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and Senate President Chris Kapenga. The judge has given them another week to respond to the complaint.
