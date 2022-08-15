ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.17.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS SOCCER. Lutheran at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m. SOFTBALL. Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m. Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.17.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. SOFTBALL. ThunderRidge 8, Eaglecrest 6. Score by innings:. Eaglecrest 000 150 0 — 6 ThunderRidge 071 000 x —...
AURORA, CO
College Football News

TCU vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Record: TCU (0-0), Colorado (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. One of the Big 12’s better offenses in 2021 should be even better under new head coach Sonny Dykes. The...
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado athletics to be available on new television service

Fans of the University of Northern Colorado athletic programs will have a new opportunity to watch the Bears this year. Evoca, a new television service, will broadcast select home games this year to Denver and Colorado Springs-area residents. Games will be broadcast on Evoca channel 112. It will feature some...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Aurora, CO
Football
Denver, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Aurora, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Education
City
Aurora, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Education
Denver, CO
Sports
9NEWS

Mici Italian opens new location in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
CENTENNIAL, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
ucdenver.edu

Staff Spotlight: A Day in the Life of Former Professional Boxer Mark Fernandez

In May, as he was wrapping up an eight-hour shift of tending to appliance and electrical needs across CU Denver’s campus, Mark Fernandez checked the plumbing on the third floor of the CU Denver Building. He noticed a problem in a room that housed dozens of College of Architecture and Planning student capstone projects.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chsaa#Media Day#Field Hockey#Athletics#American Football#Highschoolsports
msudenver.edu

Made in Denver: Next Level Burger

Editor’s note: Throughout fall, RED’s Made in Denver series will highlight Mile High business owners who graduated from MSU Denver programs. Denver foodies this month started heading to a new kind of gastronomic mecca. Next Level Burger, a young company that bills itself as “America’s first 100 percent...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
99.9 The Point

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Says a Bittersweet Goodbye to Jay Triiiple and M.T.G.

Denver's hip-hop community is preparing to say goodbye to two of its greatest assets, M.T.G. and Jay Triiiple (born Monica Medina and Alyssa Taylor, respectively), who are trading the Rocky Mountains for California beaches this fall to attend the prestigious Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP). The artists, who also happen to be best friends, have lit up stages across Colorado, winning fans through their authenticity and work ethic, and producing some of the best hip-hop music to come out of the state.
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Denver breaks ground on 56th Avenue improvement project

(Courtesy of city of Denver) (Denver, Colo.) Denver broke ground last week on the $40 million 56th Avenue Travel and Safety Improvement project. Funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, the project will widen 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard into a four-lane divided multimodal roadway to improve safety and enhance transit services.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Guess these 9NEWSers from their back-to-school photos

DENVER — It's that bittersweet time of year that is a source of both excitement and tears for parents and children — back to school. And it's the time of year for another tradition that goes with it: back-to-school photos. We asked our anchors, reporters and meteorologists to...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy