DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.17.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS SOCCER. Lutheran at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m. SOFTBALL. Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m. Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.17.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. SOFTBALL. ThunderRidge 8, Eaglecrest 6. Score by innings:. Eaglecrest 000 150 0 — 6 ThunderRidge 071 000 x —...
College Football News
TCU vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview
TCU vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Record: TCU (0-0), Colorado (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. One of the Big 12’s better offenses in 2021 should be even better under new head coach Sonny Dykes. The...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado athletics to be available on new television service
Fans of the University of Northern Colorado athletic programs will have a new opportunity to watch the Bears this year. Evoca, a new television service, will broadcast select home games this year to Denver and Colorado Springs-area residents. Games will be broadcast on Evoca channel 112. It will feature some...
Mici Italian opens new location in Centennial
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
Damage caused by flying golf balls, who’s liable?
The Problem Solvers asked the City of Denver and insurance experts about liability and who is responsible for covering damages caused by rogue golf balls.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
ucdenver.edu
Staff Spotlight: A Day in the Life of Former Professional Boxer Mark Fernandez
In May, as he was wrapping up an eight-hour shift of tending to appliance and electrical needs across CU Denver’s campus, Mark Fernandez checked the plumbing on the third floor of the CU Denver Building. He noticed a problem in a room that housed dozens of College of Architecture and Planning student capstone projects.
msudenver.edu
Made in Denver: Next Level Burger
Editor’s note: Throughout fall, RED’s Made in Denver series will highlight Mile High business owners who graduated from MSU Denver programs. Denver foodies this month started heading to a new kind of gastronomic mecca. Next Level Burger, a young company that bills itself as “America’s first 100 percent...
How much rain fell Monday, Tuesday across Denver
Monsoonal storms dumped torrential rainfall on parts of the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday. Some spots across the metro saw over 3 inches of rain in just 48 hours.
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Warmer and drier across Colorado through Thursday, next rain late Friday
Warmer and drier weather for the next couple of days, with highs back in the mid- to upper 80s for the Denver metro area.
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
Westword
Denver Says a Bittersweet Goodbye to Jay Triiiple and M.T.G.
Denver's hip-hop community is preparing to say goodbye to two of its greatest assets, M.T.G. and Jay Triiiple (born Monica Medina and Alyssa Taylor, respectively), who are trading the Rocky Mountains for California beaches this fall to attend the prestigious Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP). The artists, who also happen to be best friends, have lit up stages across Colorado, winning fans through their authenticity and work ethic, and producing some of the best hip-hop music to come out of the state.
Denver breaks ground on 56th Avenue improvement project
(Courtesy of city of Denver) (Denver, Colo.) Denver broke ground last week on the $40 million 56th Avenue Travel and Safety Improvement project. Funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, the project will widen 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard into a four-lane divided multimodal roadway to improve safety and enhance transit services.
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
What Colorado River usage cuts mean for Colorado
While the federal government announced water usage cuts for some states in the Colorado River watershed, the Centennial State won't have to worry about the federal government forcing cuts just yet.
Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
Guess these 9NEWSers from their back-to-school photos
DENVER — It's that bittersweet time of year that is a source of both excitement and tears for parents and children — back to school. And it's the time of year for another tradition that goes with it: back-to-school photos. We asked our anchors, reporters and meteorologists to...
Denver, Aurora police forces down 7% since 2020
Forces are short in four of the state's largest departments. Denver and Aurora, which together accounted for more than half the violent crime among Colorado's cities in the first quarter of this year, are down equivalent amounts of officers.
