Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Trinsic nabs $99M loan to build North Miami Beach rentals
Trinsic Residential Group scored a $99 million loan to build an apartment complex in North Miami Beach, making the developer the latest to bet on the city’s multifamily market. The project will have 373 units and an eight-story garage on roughly 4 acres at 16955-17071 West Dixie Highway, according...
therealdeal.com
American Landmark JV sells Hollywood apartments for $70M
A joint venture led by American Landmark Apartments sold a Broward County multifamily complex to a New York-led partnership for $69.5 million. Park Row Equity Partners and Phoenix Realty Group, both based in Manhattan, along with two separate entities based in New Hyde, New York, acquired the Park Colony Apartments at 812 South Park Road in Hollywood, records show.
therealdeal.com
Developers score OK for 30-story Flagler Village rental tower
Steven Hudson and Charles Ladd Jr. are closer to embarking on the first of their two planned apartment towers in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village neighborhood. The Fort Lauderdale City Commission on Tuesday gave final approval to the duo’s 30-story Flagler Residences South. The 320-unit building will have 31,000...
therealdeal.com
BH plans 30-story North Miami Beach rental tower
Fresh off purchasing a mixed-use development site in Aventura, BH Group is setting its sights on building a 30-story apartment tower in North Miami Beach. The Miami-based company wants to develop the 400-unit project at 2261 Northeast 164th Street. It scooped up the 2-acre property for $11 million, BH Group confirmed to The Real Deal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Glaser, partners buy non-waterfront La Gorce teardown for $8M
Developer Todd Glaser and his partners dropped $8.3 million for a non-waterfront teardown on Miami Beach’s La Gorce Island that was once owned by former-Sony Music boss Tommy Mottola. Glaser confirmed he bought the house at 31 La Gorce Circle with partners Jonathan Fryd and Scott Robins, with plans...
therealdeal.com
Inside IMC’s Johnson & Wales campus redevelopment plan
A year after purchasing a portion of the closed Johnson & Wales University campus in North Miami, Yoram Izhak’s IMC Equity Group plans to develop over 500 apartments on the property, The Real Deal has learned. IMC Equity wants to build a 10-story to 12-story rental building with up...
therealdeal.com
Christian Slater sells Coconut Grove home after three-way bidding war
Christian Slater sold his Coconut Grove home for 10 percent above its asking price following a bidding war, The Real Deal has learned. The 80’s heartthrob and “Heathers” actor sold the 3,293-square-foot home at 3618 Saint Gaudens Road to Mafer CG LLC for $4.3 million, Compass broker Liz Hogan confirmed.
therealdeal.com
DLP Capital’s latest buy tips Texas portfolio to $480M
DLP Capital’s latest Houston-area apartment buy will push its Texas property portfolio in the Lone Star State to $480 million. The privately held Florida-based real estate investment firm has acquired all five of its Greater Houston properties over the past 12 months as Houston’s multifamily sector continues to boom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority
A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
Comments / 0