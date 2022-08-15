Wilmington, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, on traffic charges after rear-ending a State Police patrol vehicle. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., troopers responded to I-495 southbound for a disabled vehicle that was blocking the right lane. A fully marked patrol vehicle was parked in the right lane with its emergency lights activated to warn motorists of the approaching traffic hazard. A Nissan Versa traveling in the right southbound lane of I-495 failed to stop or move into the open lane of travel, which caused its front bumper to collide with the rear bumper of the patrol vehicle. The operator of the Nissan Versa, later identified as Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, displayed signs of impairment. A preliminary state police investigation suggests alcohol was a factor. Jose was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper, who was seated in the patrol vehicle during the collision, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO