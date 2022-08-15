Read full article on original website
Juliette
2d ago
Bring the prices down and maybe people can afford to buy them.
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
Spring Garden Township Police warn residents to lock their vehicles
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood. In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked. The department shared videos of the...
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI
NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
Motorcyclist injured in crash with police cruiser as officers pursued separate motorcycle
A motorcyclist in Reading was seriously injured Monday afternoon following a collision with a police cruiser. The incident happened as police were in pursuit of a separate motorcycle through Southeast Reading. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by Pennsylvania State Police, at approximately 5:25pm, two Reading police officers operating a...
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage Motorcycles
If you've lived in Pennsylvania most of your life, discovering a hidden gem can feel like winning the lottery. We bet that's how you'll feel when you take a step inside this one-of-a-kind museum. Home to more than 200 vintage bikes and various other relics of the past, there is so much to see here. Keep reading to learn more.
dsp.delaware.gov
Man Arrested for DUI After Colliding into Police Vehicle
Wilmington, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, on traffic charges after rear-ending a State Police patrol vehicle. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., troopers responded to I-495 southbound for a disabled vehicle that was blocking the right lane. A fully marked patrol vehicle was parked in the right lane with its emergency lights activated to warn motorists of the approaching traffic hazard. A Nissan Versa traveling in the right southbound lane of I-495 failed to stop or move into the open lane of travel, which caused its front bumper to collide with the rear bumper of the patrol vehicle. The operator of the Nissan Versa, later identified as Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, displayed signs of impairment. A preliminary state police investigation suggests alcohol was a factor. Jose was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper, who was seated in the patrol vehicle during the collision, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
WTAJ
Destination PA: Pennsylvania State Police Museum
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States. The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used...
abc27.com
Lancaster County Drug Task Force Auction set for October
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction will be returning on October 15, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park. The auction will be making a comeback for the first time since September 2020. It will be located at the Lancaster County Park Building which is located at 950 Eshelman Mill Road.
fox29.com
Officials: Pennsylvania man says he 'forgot' about loaded gun found in carry-on at the airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. - An alleged lapse in memory could end with an even more expensive trip to the airport for one Pennsylvania man. Officials say a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets was found inside his carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday. TSA reportedly spotted the gun...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Site announced for first state forest area for motorized recreation
A 5,600-acre tract near McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will be developed into first state-owned recreation area for motorized off-road vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the purchase of the land, which has been designated as the Catawissa Recreation Area.
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
