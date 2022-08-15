ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

Comments / 10

Juliette
2d ago

Bring the prices down and maybe people can afford to buy them.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
GRANTVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County

Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property

Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Manheim, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI

NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone#Vehicles#Chevrolet#Nissan Armada#Dodge#Jeep#Infiniti#Audi#Ford Expedition 2002#Lexus#Is300 2002#Lincoln Lse
dsp.delaware.gov

Man Arrested for DUI After Colliding into Police Vehicle

Wilmington, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, on traffic charges after rear-ending a State Police patrol vehicle. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., troopers responded to I-495 southbound for a disabled vehicle that was blocking the right lane. A fully marked patrol vehicle was parked in the right lane with its emergency lights activated to warn motorists of the approaching traffic hazard. A Nissan Versa traveling in the right southbound lane of I-495 failed to stop or move into the open lane of travel, which caused its front bumper to collide with the rear bumper of the patrol vehicle. The operator of the Nissan Versa, later identified as Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, displayed signs of impairment. A preliminary state police investigation suggests alcohol was a factor. Jose was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper, who was seated in the patrol vehicle during the collision, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WTAJ

Destination PA: Pennsylvania State Police Museum

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States. The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lancaster County Drug Task Force Auction set for October

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction will be returning on October 15, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park. The auction will be making a comeback for the first time since September 2020. It will be located at the Lancaster County Park Building which is located at 950 Eshelman Mill Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
READING, PA
Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy