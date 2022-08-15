Read full article on original website
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Who killed Disha Allen? Reward increased to $10,000 for information in murder of 25-year-old single mother in BaytownJenifer KnightonBaytown, TX
Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland coupleLavinia ThompsonCleveland, TX
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
Harris County Appraisal District board votes to change name
The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Harris County Appraisal District will have a new name starting in 2023. The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District....
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Temp workers call on Houston, Harris County to crack down on staffing agencies’ practices
Dozens of temporary workers gathered outside Houston City Hall to protest what they called exploitative practices within local staffing agencies that are contracted through the city and county. The group said they want the local government, who often contracts with staffing agencies, to regulate workforce treatment in its staff. "Even...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County
Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN DEL LAGO
Just before 8 pm Montgomery and Conroe Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in Del Lago on Presidio Drive. Units arrived at the home with heavy fire in the garage area. Firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth buys Houston Medicare insurer
UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS
“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
Conroe to add wayfinding signs
A project to install 37 wayfinding signs directing residents and visitors to important places in downtown Conroe was awarded to Sarvicus LLC for construction in July. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tommy Woolley, director of capital projects and transportation for the city of Conroe, said in a July email a project...
bluebonnetnews.com
Meet your LCSO Volunteer of the Month for August 2022
There have been many changes and improvements to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office over the past years but perhaps the most impactful for the inmates housed within the county jail was the creation of a Jail Ministry program created by Sheriff Bobby Rader in 2013. Seeing the need to meet the spiritual needs of inmates, Rader reached out to the very first volunteer, Jail Chaplain Delmar Lee Coward Jr., to form the basis for what is now known as the Chaplains Family Assistance Unit within the LCSO.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 8-month old Great Pyrenees pup covered in mud rescued by SPCA officials
HOUSTON – An 8-month-old Great Pyrenees pup was rescued from a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped in thick mud at Sims Bayou, the Houston SPCA said. A Good Samaritan found the dog trapped with mud filled up to his chest and was unable to pull himself out due to an apparent leg injury. The Good Samaritan reportedly called the shelter to report the dog in distress.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family
HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient. The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment. Hospital personnel said the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received
IN SHELTER – A370212. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 08/14/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
Supply shortages delaying Hwy. 105 project in Montgomery
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work to improve Hwy. 105 between FM 2854 and I-45 from Montgomery through Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A project on Hwy. 105 to add raised medians, widen the pavement and modify traffic signals between FM 2854 and I-45 was 24% complete...
KHOU
Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring
HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring. Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.
Dickinson ISD Board of Trustees recently approved an increase in starting pay for DISD bus drivers
. Starting pay will be $21.50 per hour. Bus drivers who are new to DISD this year will also receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus. Pay increases with experience. We are looking to fill 9 open positions in our transportation department for the 2022-2023 school year.
