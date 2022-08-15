ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
HOUSTON, TX
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
SPRING, TX
Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County

Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
HOUSE FIRE IN DEL LAGO

Just before 8 pm Montgomery and Conroe Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in Del Lago on Presidio Drive. Units arrived at the home with heavy fire in the garage area. Firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
UnitedHealth buys Houston Medicare insurer

UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.
HOUSTON, TX
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS

“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Conroe to add wayfinding signs

A project to install 37 wayfinding signs directing residents and visitors to important places in downtown Conroe was awarded to Sarvicus LLC for construction in July. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tommy Woolley, director of capital projects and transportation for the city of Conroe, said in a July email a project...
CONROE, TX
Meet your LCSO Volunteer of the Month for August 2022

There have been many changes and improvements to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office over the past years but perhaps the most impactful for the inmates housed within the county jail was the creation of a Jail Ministry program created by Sheriff Bobby Rader in 2013. Seeing the need to meet the spiritual needs of inmates, Rader reached out to the very first volunteer, Jail Chaplain Delmar Lee Coward Jr., to form the basis for what is now known as the Chaplains Family Assistance Unit within the LCSO.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
PHOTOS: 8-month old Great Pyrenees pup covered in mud rescued by SPCA officials

HOUSTON – An 8-month-old Great Pyrenees pup was rescued from a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped in thick mud at Sims Bayou, the Houston SPCA said. A Good Samaritan found the dog trapped with mud filled up to his chest and was unable to pull himself out due to an apparent leg injury. The Good Samaritan reportedly called the shelter to report the dog in distress.
HOUSTON, TX
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received

IN SHELTER – A370212. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 08/14/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring

HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring. Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.
HOUSTON, TX

