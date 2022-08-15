Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Bye bye Bible. School district in Fort Worth removes bible from libraries.Ash JurbergKeller, TX
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades
DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
Dallas Retirement Village looks back on 75 years
Dallas Retirement Village celebrated its Jubilee celebration on Aug. 10, providing 75 years of services including options for independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, rehabilitation and memory care. For the past 25 of those years, David Parrett has overseen the modern growth of DRV as executive director. The common...
East Texas Favorite Weatherman is Returning to Your Television
We've been keeping you up to date on the health and recovery of KLTV 7's head meteorologist Mark Scirto after he suffered a stroke while in Dallas in May of this year. All Mark was needing from us was our multitude of prayers and well wishes as he worked with his doctors and in his daily rehab so he could get back to a normal life and back on the air to give us our daily 7 day forecast. Well, we are proud to pass along some great news about Mark Scirto.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B
East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX
Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
Meet the Man Behind DFW Explorers, the Group Making Adult Friendships Easier
Omar Acosta was your typical college student. A bit of a homebody, he didn’t consider himself the life of the party. But he had a close circle of friends and a much larger group of acquaintances. He competed on speech and debate teams throughout high school and college, so he could speak in front of others naturally. However, he never saw himself as a group leader, rallying friends and organizing events—he simply lacked the self-confidence to put himself into many social situations.
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
Late Summer Round-Up: Opening and Closings in the Dallas Restaurant Scene
We're more than halfway through August — the weekend, or perhaps the happy hour, of summer. And as has been the trend for the past year now, many restaurants have opened up in Dallas and others have closed. The Dallas Morning News reported that Imoto, a fine dining Asian...
Experience exotic wildlife up close and personal at this Denton County zoo
Nothing beats the fun of going to a new zoo for the first time. There's a thrill in meeting adorable, exotic animals and learning more about them.
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4
Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival gets underway Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas. Proceeds benefit the museum’s youth educational program. The 2022 lineup...
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
[WATCH] Man Shares Rare Footage of Bobcats Playing at Plano, TX Golf Course
Unusual and, frankly, adorable news coming out of Plano, Texas. Texas man Bryan Hughes captured footage of a bobcat mother and her "kittens" playing and hanging out on a fairway at the Gleneagles Country Club in Plano. Even though we see bobcats in the state of Texas, it is certainly...
Top spots for lemon meringue pie in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a privilege and these days so heavily sought after from tiny mom-and-pop shops to the dessert giants of the world along with the fanciest and quaintest of shops. One of those desserts that’s ever-so-popular in the world is Lemon Meringue Pie and naturally, Monday,...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Tiger Found During Arrest at Redbird Home Now in DAS Custody: Officials
A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community where authorities were executing an arrest warrant Wednesday, Dallas Police told The Dallas Morning News. It happened in the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane, near Pecan Ridge Drive. Dallas Police told DallasNews.com that officers were assisting U.S. Marshals with a federal arrest warrant.
