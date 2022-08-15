Raymond J. Lippert, age 98, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, August 17th 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc. Raymond was born August 10, 1924 in the town of Liberty, Manitowoc County, to the late Edmund and Anna (Schnell) Lippert. He was drafted into the US Army during World War II, he served his country with pride and was later given an Honorable Discharge. On September 28, 1946 he married Eleanor Kowalski in Manitowoc. She preceeded him in death February 11, 1975. He was a bartender at many local establishments including being the manager of the Colonial Inn, now known as the Courthouse Pub, for 30 years. He was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, AMVETS Post 99 since 1974 where he was a member of the Honor Guard. He was a lifetime member of the Manitowoc Eagles Aerie 706. Raymond was also a member of the Seagulls Club. He enjoyed being employed by Harrigan Funeral Home and stated many times “It’s been the best employment I’ve ever had in my lifetime!” He took great pride in his role as Santa for 75 years, with some families being third generation. Raymond enjoyed spending time on the golf course, bowling, telling stories and playing practical jokes. His greatest joy was being a Grandpa and seeing all of his grandkids participate in their activities.

