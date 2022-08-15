ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Ronald William Gadzinski

Ronald William Gadzinski, age 79, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Visitation hours are Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9:00-11:30 at St. Francis of Assisi-Grand Site (1416 Grand Avenue) Manitowoc, WI. Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Service will be...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Harold H. Ney

Harold H. Ney, age 86 of rural Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at River’s Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center. Harold was born on June 18, 1936 in Sheboygan County, son of the late Emil and Waleska (Stecker) Ney. The family moved to the town of Kossuth following his birth and he attended local schools and graduated from Mishicot High School in 1954. Following high school Harold joined the National Guard and later became a member of the Army Reserves, Company 377 retiring after 14 years. He was a production supervisor at the Mirro Company, retiring after 47 years. On June 4, 1966 Harold was married to Jean M. Rabas at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Stangelville. Following Harold’s retirement, the couple enjoyed travelling throughout the United States and Europe.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Raymond J. Lipper

Raymond J. Lippert, age 98, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, August 17th 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc. Raymond was born August 10, 1924 in the town of Liberty, Manitowoc County, to the late Edmund and Anna (Schnell) Lippert. He was drafted into the US Army during World War II, he served his country with pride and was later given an Honorable Discharge. On September 28, 1946 he married Eleanor Kowalski in Manitowoc. She preceeded him in death February 11, 1975. He was a bartender at many local establishments including being the manager of the Colonial Inn, now known as the Courthouse Pub, for 30 years. He was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, AMVETS Post 99 since 1974 where he was a member of the Honor Guard. He was a lifetime member of the Manitowoc Eagles Aerie 706. Raymond was also a member of the Seagulls Club. He enjoyed being employed by Harrigan Funeral Home and stated many times “It’s been the best employment I’ve ever had in my lifetime!” He took great pride in his role as Santa for 75 years, with some families being third generation. Raymond enjoyed spending time on the golf course, bowling, telling stories and playing practical jokes. His greatest joy was being a Grandpa and seeing all of his grandkids participate in their activities.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award

Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
State
Colorado State
City
Whitelaw, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
State
South Dakota State
City
Watertown, WI
City
Howard, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Youth Receives Commendation at City Hall

A Manitowoc boy about to enter the 7th grade at Washington Middle School was honored during Monday night’s Common Council meeting. Brayden Hunnicutt, who turns 12 this Friday (August 19th), received a Commendation from Mayor Nickels and the city for his role in an emergency medical service call in early July.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Centennial Council Ring To Be Dedicated At Lincoln High School

As Manitowoc Lincoln High School prepares to celebrate its centennial next year, an outdoor gathering space that was part of the original design in 1923, has been re-created thanks to the generosity of the graduating class of 1972. Seehafer News spoke with two members of the class of ’72 to...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

One Meeting Scheduled in Both Manitowoc and Two Rivers Today

There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. where they will look over change orders, and pay estimates for various engineering and public works projects. Meanwhile, in Two Rivers, the Central...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Hospice#St Fatima Prayer Group#The Senior Center
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay City Officials Discuss How They Plan to Use Their ARPA Funds

The City of Green Bay is looking into how they intend on using their American Rescue Plan Act funds. The City received over $23.5 million from the COVID relief program, and in order to figure out how they wanted to use those funds, the City Council held a special meeting this week to discuss it.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc City Council Approves Demolition of Former Holy Family College

It’s official, the former Holy Family College is going to be demolished. During this week’s Manitowoc City Council meeting, the Council approved the demolition permit request that, as we previously reported, was submitted by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Homicide Victim Identified

The man who was allegedly killed by a man being held in Alabama has been revealed. According to the Green Bay Police Department, they found the body of 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst in the 1300 block of Packerland Drive on August 2nd. Caleb Anderson is believed to be the person...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Crews Battling House Fire in Sheboygan

Firefighters in Sheboygan were called to a house fire early this morning. According to Fire Department reports, the fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were reported on the West side of the building. Crews arrived and determined that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Progress Lakeshore Offers Entrepreneurial Training Program

Progress Lakeshore is looking to help local entrepreneurs this fall through their upcoming Entrepreneurial Training Program. The program is a partnership between Progress Lakeshore and the Small Business Development Center, and is sponsored by Bank First. Every Thursday between September 22nd and November 17th, local small business owners are invited...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Woman Following A Disturbance At a Kwik Trip Store

Bail is set at $200 cash for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman after causing a commotion at a northside Manitowoc Kwik Trip store. Diane D. Clifton is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched to the convenience store on North 8th Street Monday afternoon for a call of a woman (Clifton) screaming at a clerk, who told officers that Clifton had come inside, despite not making a purchase, to swipe her card asking why it wasn’t working.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna

OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy