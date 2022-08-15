Read full article on original website
Ronald William Gadzinski
Ronald William Gadzinski, age 79, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Visitation hours are Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9:00-11:30 at St. Francis of Assisi-Grand Site (1416 Grand Avenue) Manitowoc, WI. Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Service will be...
Harold H. Ney
Harold H. Ney, age 86 of rural Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at River’s Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center. Harold was born on June 18, 1936 in Sheboygan County, son of the late Emil and Waleska (Stecker) Ney. The family moved to the town of Kossuth following his birth and he attended local schools and graduated from Mishicot High School in 1954. Following high school Harold joined the National Guard and later became a member of the Army Reserves, Company 377 retiring after 14 years. He was a production supervisor at the Mirro Company, retiring after 47 years. On June 4, 1966 Harold was married to Jean M. Rabas at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Stangelville. Following Harold’s retirement, the couple enjoyed travelling throughout the United States and Europe.
Raymond J. Lipper
Raymond J. Lippert, age 98, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, August 17th 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc. Raymond was born August 10, 1924 in the town of Liberty, Manitowoc County, to the late Edmund and Anna (Schnell) Lippert. He was drafted into the US Army during World War II, he served his country with pride and was later given an Honorable Discharge. On September 28, 1946 he married Eleanor Kowalski in Manitowoc. She preceeded him in death February 11, 1975. He was a bartender at many local establishments including being the manager of the Colonial Inn, now known as the Courthouse Pub, for 30 years. He was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, AMVETS Post 99 since 1974 where he was a member of the Honor Guard. He was a lifetime member of the Manitowoc Eagles Aerie 706. Raymond was also a member of the Seagulls Club. He enjoyed being employed by Harrigan Funeral Home and stated many times “It’s been the best employment I’ve ever had in my lifetime!” He took great pride in his role as Santa for 75 years, with some families being third generation. Raymond enjoyed spending time on the golf course, bowling, telling stories and playing practical jokes. His greatest joy was being a Grandpa and seeing all of his grandkids participate in their activities.
Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award
Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
Manitowoc Youth Receives Commendation at City Hall
A Manitowoc boy about to enter the 7th grade at Washington Middle School was honored during Monday night’s Common Council meeting. Brayden Hunnicutt, who turns 12 this Friday (August 19th), received a Commendation from Mayor Nickels and the city for his role in an emergency medical service call in early July.
Centennial Council Ring To Be Dedicated At Lincoln High School
As Manitowoc Lincoln High School prepares to celebrate its centennial next year, an outdoor gathering space that was part of the original design in 1923, has been re-created thanks to the generosity of the graduating class of 1972. Seehafer News spoke with two members of the class of ’72 to...
One Meeting Scheduled in Both Manitowoc and Two Rivers Today
There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. where they will look over change orders, and pay estimates for various engineering and public works projects. Meanwhile, in Two Rivers, the Central...
UW System President Announces Wisconsin Tuition Promise with UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman was at UW Green Bay yesterday (August 17th) to announce the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for UWGB and UW Oshkosh. This initiative, which will start in the fall of next year, aims to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW...
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Green Bay City Officials Discuss How They Plan to Use Their ARPA Funds
The City of Green Bay is looking into how they intend on using their American Rescue Plan Act funds. The City received over $23.5 million from the COVID relief program, and in order to figure out how they wanted to use those funds, the City Council held a special meeting this week to discuss it.
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County to Receive AT&T Foundation Grant
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County is slated to receive a grant from the AT&T Foundation. The $10,000 grant will go toward supporting the Boys and Girls Club’s work to help local youth affected by the digital divide. A representative from AT&T will be on hand at...
Manitowoc City Council Approves Demolition of Former Holy Family College
It’s official, the former Holy Family College is going to be demolished. During this week’s Manitowoc City Council meeting, the Council approved the demolition permit request that, as we previously reported, was submitted by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels...
Green Bay Homicide Victim Identified
The man who was allegedly killed by a man being held in Alabama has been revealed. According to the Green Bay Police Department, they found the body of 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst in the 1300 block of Packerland Drive on August 2nd. Caleb Anderson is believed to be the person...
Crews Battling House Fire in Sheboygan
Firefighters in Sheboygan were called to a house fire early this morning. According to Fire Department reports, the fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were reported on the West side of the building. Crews arrived and determined that...
Progress Lakeshore Offers Entrepreneurial Training Program
Progress Lakeshore is looking to help local entrepreneurs this fall through their upcoming Entrepreneurial Training Program. The program is a partnership between Progress Lakeshore and the Small Business Development Center, and is sponsored by Bank First. Every Thursday between September 22nd and November 17th, local small business owners are invited...
Bail Set For Manitowoc Woman Following A Disturbance At a Kwik Trip Store
Bail is set at $200 cash for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman after causing a commotion at a northside Manitowoc Kwik Trip store. Diane D. Clifton is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched to the convenience store on North 8th Street Monday afternoon for a call of a woman (Clifton) screaming at a clerk, who told officers that Clifton had come inside, despite not making a purchase, to swipe her card asking why it wasn’t working.
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
Francis Creek Lions Club to Host 5K Run/Walk Fundraiser in September
The Francis Creek Lions Club is inviting everyone out to Pla-Mor Park on September 10th to take part in their annual Scott Bohman Memorial Trek the Creek 5K run and family walk. The gun will sound at 9:00 a.m. with the top five finishers receiving awards. There will also be...
Green Bay Woman Accused of Stealing Gas from Pumps Around Brown County
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she was caught stealing gas for the past year and a half. A total of 22 drive-offs were reported at various gas stations around Brown County, with all of the gas stations reporting the same thing. The suspect, now identified as 33-year-old...
